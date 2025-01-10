Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, January 11, 2025
Friday, 10 January 2025, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: East Asia Research Pte Ltd
Revolutionizing Psychology: Asian Conference on Applied Psychology 2025 Unveils VR Networking and Global Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Jan 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Mark calendars for a groundbreaking event that blends cutting-edge psychology insights with state-of-the-art technology - the Asian Conference on Applied Psychology (ACAP) 2025, hosted by East Asia Research, with the esteemed support of the Applied Psychological Research Program, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University, and the Thai Psychology Association (TPA), will take place from 22-23 July 2025, online and at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore.

In celebration of East Asia Research's 10th anniversary, this year's ACAP 2025 is redefining global collaboration by introducing an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Meetup. This innovative feature provides a first-of-its-kind networking experience, seamlessly connecting both virtual and in-person attendees. With the academic endorsement of Chulalongkorn University's Psychology Department, ACAP 2025 is set to be a landmark event for professionals, researchers, and students in applied psychology.

Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World

Under the theme "Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World," ACAP 2025 invites academics, researchers, and professionals in applied psychology and related disciplines to present and discuss:

  • Recent innovations in applied psychology
  • Emerging trends and challenges
  • Practical solutions emphasizing mental health and well-being

Special focus will be placed on interdisciplinary approaches, addressing mental health and well-being in education, communities, workplaces, and online environments.

A Game-Changing Event like No Other

Highlights of ACAP 2025 include:

  • Southeast Asia Academic Powerhouse: Featuring an unparalleled lineup of sessions and research presentations, backed by Chulalongkorn University's Psychology Department.
  • VR Meetup: Revolutionizing networking by enabling immersive connections among attendees, whether in-person or online.
  • Dr Ian Tim Heazlewood Best Paper Award: Honouring the most impactful psychology paper with this prestigious accolade.
  • Career Fair: Providing free display opportunities for academic institutions and creating meaningful connections between recruiters and top psychology talent.
  • Global Networking: A platform to foster enduring collaborations with leading experts, innovators, and peers shaping the future of applied psychology.

Empowering the Next Generation of Thinkers

For the first time, ACAP 2025 will unite in-person and virtual attendees in one shared space through VR technology, delivering an inclusive and transformative experience.

"We are redefining what it means to attend a global conference," says Anthony Tan, Training and Development Head at East Asia Research. "With the support of Chulalongkorn University's Psychology Department and the introduction of VR technology, ACAP 2025 promises to deliver an experience that is innovative, inclusive, and unforgettable. For the first time, in-person and virtual presenters will have the opportunity to meet in the same space."

Join the Movement

Don't miss this transformative event where psychology meets technology, and innovation meets opportunity.

Visit https://acap.ear.com.sg for registration and additional information.

About East Asia Research Pte Ltd

East Asia Research (EAR), based in Singapore, fosters intellectual exchange through inclusive and representative academic conferences and publications. Guided by Confucian principles, EAR promotes respect, integrity, and community, advancing research worldwide. Discover more about our other conferences at

2025 Asia-Singapore Conference on Sport Science

2025 Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology

2025 Asian Conference on Applied Psychology

2025 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance

Media Contact
Anthony Tan, Training and Development Head
East Asia Research Pte Ltd
Phone: +65 6203 3767




Topic: Press release summary
Source: East Asia Research Pte Ltd

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India's $1 Trillion Digital Market  
Jan 10, 2025 23:24 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll: Driving Innovation in Human Resources Management  
Friday, January 10, 2025 10:35:00 PM
Viomi Unveils at CES 2025, Leading Innovation in Water Purification Technology  
Jan 10, 2025 22:23 HKT/SGT
Revolutionizing Psychology: Asian Conference on Applied Psychology 2025 Unveils VR Networking and Global Collaboration  
Jan 10, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
Honda 2025 Motorsports Program Overview  
Friday, January 10, 2025 7:26:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Exhibiting at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025  
Friday, January 10, 2025 5:38:00 PM
Mazda Introduce the All-NEW "Mazda6" Battery EV in Europe  
Friday, January 10, 2025 4:27:00 PM
JCB unveils a new e-book that empowers merchants and acquirers to harness growth drivers in the European region  
Friday, January 10, 2025 11:00:00 AM
NEC and Biomy Partner to Develop and Expand AI-Based Analytical Platforms in the Digital Pathology Field  
Friday, January 10, 2025 10:37:00 AM
Outlander PHEV Tops Canada's Plug-In Hybrid EV Sales in 2024  
Friday, January 10, 2025 8:25:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       