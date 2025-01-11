Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Exito
Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India's $1 Trillion Digital Market
Physical conference on February 5-6 in Mumbai

MUMBAI, INDIA, Jan 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has changed how India handles money, moving from paper to digital transactions. As more people use digital payments during COVID-19, It has become a game-changer. It allows people to send money at any time, helping to bring more people into the banking system and connecting both those with and without bank accounts.

UPI has made formal financial services accessible to millions and has had a clear impact on India’s digital economy. It makes it easier to pay without cash and encourages more use of digital payments, which reduces reliance on cash and leads to a more productive and transparent economy and also helps businesses become more official, which in turn increases tax revenue and reduces illegal money flows, making governance more effective.

However, there are challenges to address, including concerns about data privacy, regional disparities, and the need to integrate with traditional payment methods like credit cards. Despite these hurdles, the platform continues to grow, largely due to its strong security measures and low costs for users. This positions it to compete effectively with global players like MasterCard and Visa.

The Platform has transformed the digital economy of India by making more seamless transactions and increasing financial inclusion. From 92 crore in FY 2017-18 to 13,116 crore in FY 2023-24, the CAGR of UPI is 129%. By 2028, UPI is going to comprise 90% of total retail digital payment volumes and strengthen the leadership of fintech in India.

Overview of the event: 

The 33rd Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit brings together over 500 top executives and technology leaders to discuss game-changing technologies like AI, Robotics, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing. With India’s digital market projected to reach $1 trillion and Gen AI potentially adding $1.5 trillion to the GDP by 2030, this event features hands-on workshops, expert talks, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will connect with innovators, share experiences, and meet potential global partners, all focused on making meaningful changes and improving how businesses operate. This summit is a must-attend for professionals looking to enhance their digital transformation efforts.

Who will attend?

  • Ninad Raje, Group Chief Information Officer, Jaquar & Company Private Limited.
  • Anand Deodhar, Group Chief Information Officer, Force Motors Ltd.
  • Abhinav Srivastava, Chief Information Officer & Head of IT GCC, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.
  • Shobhana Lele, Chief Information Officer, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited.

The event will cover topics like:

  • Generative AI: Harnessing the Next Gold Mine in India.
  • Future Escape: The Internet of Tomorrow.
  • The Power of Data: A Catalyst for Growth in the Digital Age.
  • Emerging Cloud Computing Technologies.
  • Establishing Critical Digital Infrastructure for India.

For more information on the 33rd Edition Digital Transformation Summit, click the Link

About Exito:

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For Media Enquiries, contact:
Kasturi Nayak (Sr.) Marketing Executive)
Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Enquiry@exito-e.com
Exito Media Concepts




Press release summary
