Thailand's Pioneering Industrial Estate Company Amata Corp. Celebrates 50 Years in Business

Chonburi, Thailand , Jan 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Amata Corporation, a Stock Exchange of Thailand-listed industrial estate, is celebrating this year the 50 years in business of its founder, Mr Vikrom Kromadit, and the success of the group’s business operations in Thailand and Vietnam. The two countries are attracting global manufacturing companies seeking to establish a base in Southeast Asia to weather geopolitical uncertainties.

Aerial view on Amata City Chonburi, the company’s flagship project in Thailand


Mr. Vikrom Kromadit, Founder and Chairman of Amata Corporation Public Company Limited

The story of Amata started in the mid-1970s, when Mr Vikrom, then a young graduate from the Taiwan National University, set up on an entrepreneurial journey in his native country, Thailand. After forays in import-export and business consulting, he entered the industrial estate business. Amata now manages full-service industrial parks in Thailand and Vietnam that are home to over 1,500 factory and commercial outlets.

Amata’s clients include many Global Fortune 500 (2023) groups such as BASF, BMW, Bosch, Bridgestone, Brystol-Myers Squibb, Cardinal Health, Conch, Denso, Foxconn, GAC, Idemitsu, Magna, Mitsubishi Chemical and Mitsubishi Electric, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Posco, Sony, Toyota Tsusho, Toyota, etc.

The five large industrial parks the company manages in Thailand—including Amata City Chonburi, the company single-largest estate—and the seven projects, including industrial parks and townships, that its affiliate Amata VN manages in all key economic zones of Vietnam, are no ordinary industrial estates. The parks offer ample water supply and wastewater treatment, stable electricity supply, including a fast-rising share of renewable energy, mostly solar, as well as schools and pleasant residential areas.

“At Amata, our objective is to build the most perfect possible cities ensuring sustainability and financial stability through careful urban planning, state-of-the-art utilities, and dedicated management,” said Mr Vikrom, who will be 72 in March this year. “We select perfect locations near deep seaports and airports, as that’s the most important success factor for industrial parks. But we also add facilities that go one well beyond that to make our parks liveable cities, ensuring a convenient and clean environment to all.”

The total industrial land managed by Amata, which started in 1989 with a six-hectare pocket of land, now represents around 150 sq. km. across the region, including Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar. The company has another equivalent amount of land in reserve, ready for future expansion.

The development in Laos, in the country’s northern province of Udomxai, is located next to the Namor station of the Lao-China Railway line. This new smart and eco-industrial park focuses on renewable energy, agro-industries, as well as the automotive and electronics sectors.

“In all countries where we operate, Amata’s focus is to live up to its name, which means ‘Eternity’ in Sanskrit. We want to make sure that the prosperity we are bringing to all these locations will still be there to make people’s lives better in another 50 years,” Mr Vikrom said.

The group’s 50th anniversary celebration is scheduled 17th January 2025.

About Amata Corporation PCL.

Amata Corporation PCL., listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in 1997, focuses on industrial real estate development and related business in Thailand and other countries. According to its 2023 annual report, 45 subsidiaries and associate companies in which Amata Corporation holds shares directly or indirectly operate industrial estates, provide urban development, utilities, and services, or serve as holding companies.

Amata Corporation is the major shareholder of Amata VN PCL., also a publicly listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since 2015. All investments and businesses in Vietnam are made through Amata VN. For more information, visit https://amata.com/

For more information, please contact:
Amata Corporation PCL.
Corporate Communication
communication@amata.com




