

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey – (EmailWire) -- Bedding Industries of America (BIA), a trusted leader in mattress manufacturing with nearly 70 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation: the Glacier Mattress brand. Designed and manufactured in the USA, Glacier offers hybrid cooling mattresses that combine cutting-edge technology, exceptional comfort, and affordability. Later this year, the brand will expand its offerings to include bedding accessories and adjustable bases. Cooling Technology at Its Best Understanding the importance of temperature regulation for quality sleep, Glacier mattresses feature advanced cooling technology. GlacierTech™ fibers in the cover are cool to the touch, while CopperElement™ memory foam, gel-infused memory foam, and ventilated ARCFlow™ material promote airflow and dissipate heat. Crafted in the USA BIA takes pride in its American craftsmanship, manufacturing every Glacier mattress in its Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey factories. The individually wrapped coil units, made in-house from recycled steel, ensure exceptional support and durability. Glacier also incorporates ChiroZone™ quilt technology, with extra stitching in the center third for enhanced back support. Every mattress is freshly made to order, with delivery times as quick as 2-3 business days nationwide. Commitment to Health and Sustainability Glacier mattresses are 100% fiberglass-free, using natural thistle pulp fibers for fire resistance. The line also features REPREVE® recycled polyester, removing four water bottles from the waste stream per queen mattress, and Oeko-Tex® Standard 100-certified fabrics, ensuring reduced harmful chemicals for safer sleep. The Glacier Lineup 12-Inch Original Hybrid : A balanced classic hybrid offering comfort and support.

: A balanced classic hybrid offering comfort and support. 13-Inch Summit Hybrid Pillow Top : Additional cooling gel and memory foam layers for extra pressure relief.

: Additional cooling gel and memory foam layers for extra pressure relief. 14-Inch Apex Euro Pillow Top Hybrid: The ultimate in luxury, featuring CopperElement™ memory foam for plush yet supportive comfort. Availability Glacier mattresses will be available on glaciersleep.com and over the phone, offering customers an unparalleled sleep experience with American-made hybrid cooling technology. For more information, visit www.glaciersleep.com. Media Contact:

