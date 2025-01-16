Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 16, 2025
Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 15:30 HKT/SGT
Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI) / EXPO REAL Asia Pacific
EXPO REAL Asia Pacific 2026 announces Eastern Economic Corridor of Thailand as its first Founding Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EXPO REAL Asia Pacific 2026, set to take place in Singapore from 15 to 17 June 2026, is gearing up to be a significant event for the real estate, infrastructure, and investment sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand has been announced as the first Founding Partner of EXPO REAL Asia Pacific 2026. This partnership highlights the EEC's commitment to promote investment, uplift innovation and advanced technology, aligning with the event's goal as a platform to accelerate real estate and infrastructure growth and investment.

The Eastern Economic Corridor, a flagship economic development zone in Thailand, is renowned for its strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the region into a leading economic hub. By partnering with EXPO REAL Asia Pacific, the EEC aims to showcase its investment opportunities, infrastructure projects, and innovative developments to a global audience.

The Thai government calls the 20-year strategy "Thailand 4.0", taking a cue from the concept of "Industry 4.0" aimed at transforming the country into an innovative, value-based industry, with an emphasis on 5 clusters: Medical & Health, Digital, Next-Generation Automotive, Bio-Circular-Green, and Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Eastern Economic Corridor of Thailand as our first Founding Partner," said Mr Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia, the organiser of EXPO REAL Asia Pacific. "This partnership underscores the importance of EXPO REAL Asia Pacific as the platform where strategic economic regions like the EEC can tap on to share their success stories and attract more global investment and partners."

The significant milestone provides the EEC with a prominent platform at EXPO REAL Asia Pacific, allowing it to engage with international investors and industry leaders. The EEC will also host forums and networking sessions highlighting its key projects and strategic initiatives.

"We are excited to join forces with EXPO REAL Asia Pacific," said Dr Chula Sukmanop, Secretary General of the Eastern Economic Corridor. "This partnership aligns with our vision to position the EEC as a global investment destination. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to attract new investments and drive sustainable economic growth."

EXPO REAL Asia Pacific will take place from 15-17 June 2026 in Singapore, bringing together key stakeholders from the real estate, infrastructure and investment sectors. The event will feature a comprehensive program of conferences, exhibitions, and networking opportunities designed to facilitate business connections and knowledge exchange.

About EXPO REAL Asia Pacific

EXPO REAL Asia Pacific is the international event for the real estate, infrastructure and investment industry in the Asia Pacific region. Singapore is the leading financial and commercial centre in the region and offers an excellent business environment and direct market access. In one of the fastest growing regions, the event connects industry decision-makers to tap into market potential and do business and invest in an effective environment. The premiere will take place in Singapore from June 15 to 17, 2026. www.exporealasiapacific.com

About Eastern Economic Corridor of Thailand

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development lies at the heart of Thailand 4.0 scheme. The project is an area-based development initiative, aiming to revitalize the well-known Eastern Seaboard of Thailand, where numerous business developers have experienced a rewarding investment journey and exceptional achievements.

The project initially focused on the 3 Eastern provinces, namely Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao. The EEC development plan envisages a significant transformation of both physical and social development, playing an important role as a regulatory sandbox to uplift the country's competitiveness. It has the objectives of developing modern and environmentally friendly economic activities, providing comprehensive government services, creating efficient infrastructure and public utilities, determining the appropriate use of land as well as developing liveable cities to be modern and suitable for living and doing business. www.eeco.or.th/en

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ms Adeline Lim
Project Director
MMI Asia Pte Ltd
Email: adeline.lim@mmiasia.com.sg




