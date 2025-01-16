Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: SRKay Consulting Group
A Year in Review: The Success of Strategic Offshoring and New-Shoring

MUMBAI, INDIA, Jan 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SRKay Consulting Group announces the release of its latest whitepaper, “A Year in Review: The Success of Strategic Offshoring and New-Shoring,” offering a comprehensive analysis of global business strategies in 2024. This whitepaper provides actionable insights for organizations leveraging offshoring and new-shoring to achieve innovation-driven, resilient operations.

Context and Market Overview

2024 marked a pivotal year for global offshoring strategies, shifting from cost-saving models to value-driven approaches emphasizing innovation and sustainability. India emerged as a leader in new shoring, supported by advancements in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), robust digital infrastructure, and an adaptable workforce. These trends underscore India's position as a critical hub for global businesses seeking long-term partnerships and operational excellence.

Key Findings and Insights

1. Advancements in New-Shoring

Companies accelerated R&D efforts, reducing time-to-market and aligning with ESG goals.Renewable energy and green infrastructure became central to operational strategies.

2. Rise of Emerging Cities

Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Visakhapatnam and Nagpur gained prominence as innovation hubs, offering 20–30% cost advantages.

3. Sustainability Integration

57% of organizations prioritized ESG goals, embedding sustainability into their operations and partnerships.

Expert Insights

“India’s transformation into a global leader in offshoring and new-shoring is a testament to its adaptable workforce, digital infrastructure, and innovation-driven ecosystem. This whitepaper offers organizations a roadmap to leverage India’s strategic advantages for sustainable growth and success,” said Karunjit Kumar Dhir, CEO, SRKay Consulting Group.

Detailed Analysis

The report delves into India’s unique advantages for global investors, including:

Cost Efficiency: 63% of companies reported significant savings, redirecting resources to R&D and sustainability initiatives.Talent Access: With 65% of the workforce under 35, India’s skilled professionals in AI, data analytics, and automation drove success for 43% of respondents.Innovation: Programs like Digital India propelled advancements in AI, IoT, and blockchain, enabling 88% of surveyed organizations to achieve improved efficiency.Market Adaptability: India’s growing middle class and regional expansion opportunities supported faster time-to-market for customized solutions.

Future Outlook

India’s strategic positioning as a hub for offshoring and new-shoring is expected to grow, with key trends including:

Emerging Hubs: Tier-II/III cities like Nagpur and Coimbatore offer untapped potential and cost benefits.Technological Integration: AI, 5G, blockchain, and cloud technologies are reshaping operational efficiencies.Sustainability Focus: Green infrastructure and circular economy models are becoming central to business strategies.

Call to Action (CTA)

Download the Whitepaper and discover how strategic offshoring and new-shoring in India can drive your business’s growth and innovation.

About SRKay Consulting Group

Operating across eight countries, SRKay Consulting Group specializes in establishing efficient GCCs and offshore entities. With a focus on innovation, regulatory expertise, and operational precision, SRKay empowers businesses to unlock global opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.

Contact Information:
Komaldeep Kaur
Email: Komal@mianext.com
Explore More: www.srkay.com




