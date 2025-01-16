

HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Quam Plus International Financial Limited ("Quam Plus Financial" or the “Group”) is honored to congratulate the successful holding of the “2024 Hong Kong Capital Market Forum” at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. It is our great honor to be the platinum sponsor of this event, and Dr. Kenneth Lam, Co-Chairman and CEO of the Group, has been invited to serve as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee. Together with other members of the senior management team, we joined numerous professionals from the capital markets, government agencies, academia, and the financial industry to explore ways to further enhance the economic momentum of Hong Kong. The forum was organized by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, and the Hong Kong Association of Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors Limited, with strong support from institutions such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Securities and Futures Commission and the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council. This year's forum is themed "How to Enhance Economic Vitality and Strengthen Competitiveness." The conference invited Mr. Qi Bin, Deputy Director of the Central Government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong Administrative Region, and Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, as guest speakers. Mr. Qi stated, "Last year, with strong support from the central government and the joint efforts of various sectors in Hong Kong, the economy showed steady improvement. The central government intensified macroeconomic regulation and introduced a series of incremental policies, which also helped reverse the decline in the Hong Kong stock market last year." Mr. Paul Chan pointed out, "This week, the People's Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced several measures to deepen financial cooperation, greatly enhancing Hong Kong's ability to connect with mainland and overseas capital markets." He also noted, "As long as Hong Kong continues to embrace reform, dare to innovate, seize opportunities, and effectively play the roles of a super connector and a super value creator, it can inject new momentum into the financial development of Hong Kong and contribute even more to the country's goal of becoming a financial powerhouse." Dr. Kenneth Lam delivered the opening speech at the forum, stating “Market progress does not solely rely on the efforts of the government and regulatory bodies. As market participants, we also bear responsibility. This is one of the important reasons we are holding this forum today. We hope to gather the wisest perspectives and richest experiences from the industry to jointly explore the right development path for Hong Kong, helping us rise and become stronger amidst challenges.” As an important bridge connecting mainland China with international markets, Hong Kong has long leveraged its unique position to become a global hub for capital flows. However, as the global economic landscape continues to reshape, Hong Kong's capital market is at a critical moment filled with challenges and opportunities. Against this backdrop, this year's forum aimed to explore how to further stimulate market vitality in a complex environment. Political and business leaders engaged in various sessions, including keynote speeches and discussions, to vigorously debate how to consolidate Hong Kong's core competitive advantages as an international financial center and deepen its important role in global and national development. About Quam Plus International Financial Limited Quam Plus International Financial Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International. For further information, please contact: Quam IR Limited

