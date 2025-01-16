Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 17, 2025
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 19:00 HKT/SGT
The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) Engages OTC PR Group, Inc. to Lead Investor Relations and Amplify Market Presence

Pasadena, CA, USA, Jan 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), a pioneer in urban solar energy innovation, is thrilled to announce the engagement of OTC PR Group, Inc., a premier investor relations and public relations firm, as its official communications partner. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for The Now Corporation as it seeks to elevate its brand, attract broader investor interest, and fortify its reputation as a leader in sustainability and energy transformation.

The Now Corporation's partnership with OTC PR Group underscores its commitment to transparency, shareholder engagement, and strategic storytelling. With OTC PR Group's unparalleled expertise, The Now Corporation aims to deliver its vision to a global audience, ensuring that investors, partners, and stakeholders alike are fully aligned with the company's mission to revolutionize urban solar energy production.

A Strategic Step Toward Unprecedented Growth

As the world pivots toward renewable energy solutions, The Now Corporation is uniquely positioned to capture the momentum. With its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., at the forefront of urban solar energy and grid integration, the company has been steadily building a foundation of innovation and sustainability. To communicate these breakthroughs effectively, The Now Corporation has enlisted the talents of OTC PR Group, whose proven track record in elevating public companies to new heights is a perfect fit for this ambitious journey.

Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation, commented on the partnership: "Our collaboration with OTC PR Group marks the beginning of a new chapter for The Now Corporation. As we continue to expand our solar energy initiatives, this partnership ensures that our story reaches every corner of the investment community. With their expertise, we're poised to build stronger relationships, attract new opportunities, and inspire confidence in our mission to transform urban energy landscapes."

Comprehensive Services to Maximize Impact

Under this partnership, OTC PR Group will provide an array of services tailored to The Now Corporation's needs, including:

  • Investor Relations: Engaging the investment community through clear, compelling messaging and consistent communication.
  • Public Relations: Elevating brand visibility and credibility through strategic campaigns and impactful storytelling.
  • Social Media and Content Management: Building a dynamic and engaging digital presence to amplify reach and engagement.
  • Market Positioning: Crafting a narrative that highlights The Now Corporation's leadership in sustainability and urban solar innovation.

Douglas Baker, President of OTC PR Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are honored to partner with The Now Corporation, a company that exemplifies innovation and forward-thinking solutions in the renewable energy sector. Our goal is to help amplify their message, connect them with key stakeholders, and position them as a leader in urban solar energy. Together, we'll achieve remarkable milestones."

A Bright Future for Urban Solar Energy

This announcement comes at a time when The Now Corporation is doubling down on its efforts to transform urban rooftops into solar powerhouses, delivering clean, efficient energy to cities nationwide. With urban energy costs on the rise, the company's focus on grid integration and sustainable innovation is more relevant than ever.

As The Now Corporation expands its initiatives, the partnership with OTC PR Group will serve as a critical pillar in driving its growth strategy. The company is confident that this collaboration will not only enhance its market presence but also deepen investor confidence in its long-term potential.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OTC PR Group, Inc.

OTC PR Group is a leading investor relations and public relations firm dedicated to helping publicly traded companies enhance their visibility, credibility, and shareholder engagement. With decades of experience, the firm provides customized strategies to help clients achieve their goals and thrive in competitive markets.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation, through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., is redefining the energy landscape with groundbreaking urban solar solutions. Focused on sustainability and efficiency, the company transforms rooftops into powerful sources of clean energy, delivering grid-connected power to high-cost urban areas. Committed to innovation, The Now Corporation is paving the way for a sustainable and brighter future.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Michael Cimino
Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: The Now Corp.




