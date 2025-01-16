

Houston, TX, Jan 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypertec Cloud, a leader in large-scale AI and high-performance computing IaaS solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Potentia, a sustainable data center provider at scale. This alliance is a significant move to support Hypertec Cloud's ambitious AI Cloud expansion, designed to offer industry-leading performance and sustainability for next-generation AI workloads and applications. Potentia Campus This partnership marks a significant step forward in Hypertec Cloud's AI Cloud growth, with infrastructure designed for intensive AI pre-training, training, and inference workloads. Through this partnership, Hypertec Cloud will access more than 480MW of power throughout select Potentia data center locations across North America. These data center campuses are engineered to support the most demanding AI applications while maximizing uptime and minimizing electrical grid and environmental impact. With Potentia's facilities, Hypertec Cloud has secured the required capacity and scale to meet the computing infrastructure requirements of some of the largest AI installations in the area. "We are thrilled to partner with Potentia to support the next phase of our AI Cloud expansion," said Jonathan Ahdoot, President of Hypertec Cloud. "This partnership enables us to provide our clients with a staggering combined data center capacity of more than 600 MW in 2025 at unparalleled deployment times while delivering superior cluster performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility. Together with Potentia, we're setting new standards for AI Cloud efficiency and scalability." Potentia data center campuses are purpose-built to complement Independent System Operators (ISOs) and host utilities' long-term power usage expectations. They exhibit attractive load profiles through autonomous capabilities for load smoothing, thereby creating a more manageable and dynamic environment for the AI power profile and its impact on electric grids. Potentia's campuses utilize advanced energy-efficient cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip liquid and immersion. These innovations lead to industry-leading Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE) and Power Capacity Effectiveness (PCE) metrics. Additionally, the heat waste from its data centers is repurposed to energize greenhouses and nearby industrial processes, further enhancing efficiencies of scale. A pioneer in Reserve Power Requests ("RPRs"), Potentia provides tenants the day-ahead option of accessing additional capacity for infrequent needs such as overclocking or portfolio-level carbon mitigation, further optimizing the current day expectations of operational conduct within the interconnect. This commitment to sustainability aligns with Hypertec Cloud's mission to offer responsible, eco-conscious AI cloud solutions. "We're excited to partner with Hypertec Cloud in delivering AI Cloud infrastructure that's both high-performance and sustainable," said Rich McCrea, CEO of Potentia. "Our data centers are built to meet the rigorous demands of AI technology, and this collaboration will enable Hypertec Cloud to support the next generation of AI applications with resilience and efficiency." This strategic partnership is poised to elevate AI cloud capabilities across North America, offering a powerful, sustainable foundation for the future of AI-driven innovation. About Hypertec Cloud With four decades of expertise in high-performance computing and data centers, Hypertec Cloud is a leading provider of AI and high-performance Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions. We deliver secure, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective AI and HPC IaaS solutions at scale globally, with capacity secured to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs for the largest and most demanding compute, storage, and AI workloads. For more information, please visit cloud.hypertec.com. About Potentia Potentia specializes in long-term, large-scale power provision, data center construction, and sustainable designs. Its state-of-the-art campuses are engineered to balance the power load characteristics of high-performance computing, machine learning, and AI workloads at scale. Employing cutting-edge autonomous power distribution networks, advanced cooling technologies, and customizable turnkey and hybrid solutions, Potentia is supported by top-tier independent technical risk advisors and strategic partnerships. The company is dedicated to delivering grid-responsible power load solutions, promoting sustainability, and aligning with community values where it operates. For more information, please visit www.potentia.inc. Contact Information André Lamarre

Executive Vice President

andre.lamarre@hypertec.com

514.207.1897 Johnny McCartin

Director, Business Development

media@potentia.inc





