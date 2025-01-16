Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, January 18, 2025
Saturday, 18 January 2025, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hypertec
Hypertec Cloud Partners With Potentia to Power Sustainable AI Cloud Expansion With Additional 480MW of Balanced Capacity Across North America
Hypertec announces 480MW critical IT allocation from select Potentia data center campuses throughout the US

Houston, TX, Jan 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypertec Cloud, a leader in large-scale AI and high-performance computing IaaS solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Potentia, a sustainable data center provider at scale. This alliance is a significant move to support Hypertec Cloud's ambitious AI Cloud expansion, designed to offer industry-leading performance and sustainability for next-generation AI workloads and applications.

Potentia Campus

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Hypertec Cloud's AI Cloud growth, with infrastructure designed for intensive AI pre-training, training, and inference workloads. Through this partnership, Hypertec Cloud will access more than 480MW of power throughout select Potentia data center locations across North America. These data center campuses are engineered to support the most demanding AI applications while maximizing uptime and minimizing electrical grid and environmental impact. With Potentia's facilities, Hypertec Cloud has secured the required capacity and scale to meet the computing infrastructure requirements of some of the largest AI installations in the area.

"We are thrilled to partner with Potentia to support the next phase of our AI Cloud expansion," said Jonathan Ahdoot, President of Hypertec Cloud. "This partnership enables us to provide our clients with a staggering combined data center capacity of more than 600 MW in 2025 at unparalleled deployment times while delivering superior cluster performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility. Together with Potentia, we're setting new standards for AI Cloud efficiency and scalability."

Potentia data center campuses are purpose-built to complement Independent System Operators (ISOs) and host utilities' long-term power usage expectations. They exhibit attractive load profiles through autonomous capabilities for load smoothing, thereby creating a more manageable and dynamic environment for the AI power profile and its impact on electric grids. Potentia's campuses utilize advanced energy-efficient cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip liquid and immersion. These innovations lead to industry-leading Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE) and Power Capacity Effectiveness (PCE) metrics. Additionally, the heat waste from its data centers is repurposed to energize greenhouses and nearby industrial processes, further enhancing efficiencies of scale. A pioneer in Reserve Power Requests ("RPRs"), Potentia provides tenants the day-ahead option of accessing additional capacity for infrequent needs such as overclocking or portfolio-level carbon mitigation, further optimizing the current day expectations of operational conduct within the interconnect.

This commitment to sustainability aligns with Hypertec Cloud's mission to offer responsible, eco-conscious AI cloud solutions. "We're excited to partner with Hypertec Cloud in delivering AI Cloud infrastructure that's both high-performance and sustainable," said Rich McCrea, CEO of Potentia. "Our data centers are built to meet the rigorous demands of AI technology, and this collaboration will enable Hypertec Cloud to support the next generation of AI applications with resilience and efficiency."

This strategic partnership is poised to elevate AI cloud capabilities across North America, offering a powerful, sustainable foundation for the future of AI-driven innovation.

About Hypertec Cloud

With four decades of expertise in high-performance computing and data centers, Hypertec Cloud is a leading provider of AI and high-performance Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions. We deliver secure, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective AI and HPC IaaS solutions at scale globally, with capacity secured to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs for the largest and most demanding compute, storage, and AI workloads. For more information, please visit cloud.hypertec.com.

About Potentia

Potentia specializes in long-term, large-scale power provision, data center construction, and sustainable designs. Its state-of-the-art campuses are engineered to balance the power load characteristics of high-performance computing, machine learning, and AI workloads at scale. Employing cutting-edge autonomous power distribution networks, advanced cooling technologies, and customizable turnkey and hybrid solutions, Potentia is supported by top-tier independent technical risk advisors and strategic partnerships. The company is dedicated to delivering grid-responsible power load solutions, promoting sustainability, and aligning with community values where it operates. For more information, please visit www.potentia.inc.

Contact Information

André Lamarre
Executive Vice President
andre.lamarre@hypertec.com
514.207.1897

Johnny McCartin
Director, Business Development
media@potentia.inc




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hypertec
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hypertec Cloud Partners With Potentia to Power Sustainable AI Cloud Expansion With Additional 480MW of Balanced Capacity Across North America  
Jan 18, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Green Rain Solar Inc., a Subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN), Announces the Launch of Self-Contained Solar Greenhouses with Integrated Irrigation and Backup Power Systems  
Jan 18, 2025 03:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing begins WRC title bid with a legendary challenge  
Friday, January 17, 2025 6:53:00 PM
Mitsubishi Corporation and JOGMEC Announce Investment in eFuels provider Infinium  
Friday, January 17, 2025 1:35:00 PM
NEC Listed on the World Index and Asia Pacific Index of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)  
Friday, January 17, 2025 11:47:00 AM
Military Metals Announces Definitive Agreement for Purchase of Additional Claims at Its West Gore Antimony Property  
Jan 17, 2025 03:39 HKT/SGT
W Capital Markets Pte Ltd raises Series B round at Post-Money Valuation of S$42 million  
Jan 17, 2025 01:55 HKT/SGT
The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) Engages OTC PR Group, Inc. to Lead Investor Relations and Amplify Market Presence  
Jan 16, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
The 34th Education & Careers Expo opens today  
Jan 16, 2025 18:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Reinforces Commitment to Saudi Arabia's Sustainable Energy Future at Saudi Aramco's IKTVA Forum 2025  
Thursday, January 16, 2025 3:56:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       