

SINGAPORE, Jan 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indian New Year (Harvest Month) celebrations on 19 January, 2025 united migrant workers and locals in a day-long program, filled with joy, cultural performances, and community spirit. Proudly presented by Mett.AI, the event was organized in association with the Indian High Commission, Ministry of Manpower, and Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) and took place at the Kranji Recreation Centre. Over 50 local talented artists, along with 2000 migrant workers, delivered electrifying performances, showcasing spectacular cultural acts that reflect the vibrancy of the Indian harvest season. This grand event was made possible by the dedication of more than 120 passionate volunteers, who came together to turn this vision into reality. Present for the event were Mrs. Pooja M. Tillu, Deputy High Commissioner, and Mr. Tung Yui Fai, Chief, Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). Obayashi and Sian Chay proudly supported the event as Gold Sponsors, with Lulu Money joining as the esteemed Silver Sponsor. The celebrations promised an array of captivating highlights to engage and inspire attendees. The event was further enriched by the generous contributions of the Red Cross Society, Migrant Workers Centre, Google, POSB, and Singtel, along with outstanding support from local communities. The wellness program was expertly led by globally renowned organizations such as The Art of Living and the Isha Foundation. Attendees enjoyed a delightful culinary experience, with delicious meals thoughtfully prepared by KRSNA free meals and Balaji Vegetarian Restaurant. Attendees immersed themselves in authentic harvest-themed activities, including the traditional Pongal celebration and a lively cattle show, offering a unique connection to rich cultural traditions. To further enhance the experience, complimentary lunch, snacks, goodie bags, and refreshing sugarcane juice was provided to all attendees. Above all, this event marked a powerful celebration of unity, fostering stronger bonds between migrant workers and the local community. This initiative exemplifies the spirit of gratitude, inclusion, and cultural pride, which offered attendees a memorable experience as they welcome 2025 together. High Commission Of India wishes everyone a great year ahead and expressed, “ This event presents a remarkable opportunity to collaborate and create an unforgettable experience for fellow migrant workers and all the attendees. Together, we can ensure its resounding success and showcase the synergy of our efforts.” Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder and event presented, Mett.AI, reflects, “The world is inspired by Singapore’s visionary approach to cultural harmony and inclusion. This event is more than a celebration—it reflects the nation’s commitment to equality, cross-cultural understanding, and community development. By honoring the contributions of migrant workers and uniting diverse cultures, we aim to co-create an inspiring experience that embodies Singapore’s ethos and leaves a lasting impact on everyone involved.” Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, The Art Of Living shares, “Let me wish you all a very happy new year. This program, organized by Mett.AI and supported by the Indian High Commission and Ministry Of Manpower, hopes to bring more celebration and enthusiasm. We need to intigrate with the local culture, and Singapore is a country that believes in inclusivity. It's an example of how the world should be Free, prosperous, healthy, and harmonious.” Arun K , Lulu Money Singapore, adds, "The event organized by the Indian High Commission, Singapore, was a resounding success, and we're delighted to have been a part of it. We Lulu Money as a financial institution, we're committed to supporting migrant workers, and this event was a testament to the power of collaboration and community. We'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the team at the Indian High Commission Singapore and Mett.Ai for their outstanding efforts in making this event a success. We look forward to many more successful events that uplift and support migrant workers." About Mett.AI Mett.AI is driven with a passion for creating meaningful and impactful community-focused social initiatives. Specializing in marketing for purpose driven brands and conceptualising grassroot events, we craft campaigns that amplify social causes, bridge cultural divides, and celebrate the power of human connection. We are a bunch of passionate marketers. Learn more at www.mettai.world



