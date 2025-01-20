Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: FNP.sg
FNP.sg Launches Quick Delivery Service for Chinese New Year Cakes and Treats

SINGAPORE, Jan 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - FNP.sg recently announced that it will provide quick delivery services for cakes and treats during the Chinese New Year. As the Spring Festival ushers in the Chinese New Year from January 29 to February 12, 2025, people embrace the Year of the Snake, a time symbolising transformation, elegance and wisdom. This season, FNP.sg is dedicated to enhancing people's celebrations with an array of exquisite Chinese New Year (CNY) cakes, hampers, and gifts, all available through FNP.sg's prompt, same-day delivery service across Singapore.

Whether you're organising early or seeking last-minute gifts, our efficient delivery ensures you can share the joy of giving without delay. Celebrate with our special selection of CNY cakes, which includes the delightful Kue Lapis, known for its rich, spicy and sweet layers that signify prosperity and good fortune. This traditional favourite, along with our other freshly-baked offerings, promises to add a sweet touch to your festivities.

Chinese New Year hampers are thoughtfully assembled to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. They range from traditional orange baskets symbolizing prosperity to modern assortments filled with gourmet cookies, luxurious chocolates, and craft beer. These hampers seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair, making them perfect for spreading festive cheer among friends, family, or business associates. Explore the full range of options at www.fnp.sg/hampers/chinese-new-year.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO, GCC & SEA of FNP.sg, highlights the significance of festive offerings: "At FNP.sg, our central facilities and bakery are the heart of our operations, ensuring that each product not only meets the highest standards of freshness but also captures the essence of authenticity and taste that our customers expect during such a significant time."

This Chinese New Year, take advantage of our special promotions to make your celebrations even more memorable. Enjoy a 12% discount on all items across our website with the promo code FNP12, and app users can benefit from an exclusive 20% off with the code App20 (terms and conditions apply).

FNP.sg is your reliable partner for festive gifting. Let us help you say "Gong Xi Fa Cai" with our delightful range of CNY cakes and hampers. Embrace the traditions and spirit of the new year with FNP.sg's exceptional offerings. Our quick and reliable same-day cake delivery ensures that no matter how last-minute your plans are, you can always count on us to enhance your festive celebrations. Let 's make this Chinese New Year vibrant and prosperous. Visit website at fnp.sg to explore the full range of products and services.

Media Contact
Company: FNP.sg
Contact: Media Team
Website: https://www.fnp.sg

