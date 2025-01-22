Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 17:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Corinium
ACN Newswire and Corinium Intelligence Present: CISO Perth 2025 - Uniting Western Australia's Top InfoSec Leaders

PERTH, W AUSTRALIA, Jan 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The fourth annual CISO Perth conference is set to take place on 1 April 2025 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. This premier event will bring together Western Australia's most senior InfoSec decision-makers to tackle key challenges and share their learnings.

CISO Perth 2025 will focus on critical topics shaping the future of information security, including:

  • Dynamic threat, strategic move: Dynamic threat, strategic move: Constantly refining security measures to strengthen organisational capabilities
  • Optimising OT Security: Implementing targeted measures to address unique challenges in OT environments
  • Proactive GRC management: Evaluating overall cyber risk standing to mitigate potential threats

Modernising threat processes: Embracing cutting-edge technologies for robust defence mechanisms

The conference offers attendees actionable insights from over 30 extraordinary cybersecurity speakers. Participants will engage in in-depth discussions and learn from industry experts, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity.

"We're proud to once again bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry," said Maddie Abe, Conference Director at Corinium Global Intelligence. "This event is crucial for professionals looking to strengthen their security strategies and connect with the best in the field."

CISO Perth 2025 is designed for CISOs, Directors, Heads, Managers of information and cybersecurity, and practitioners from across sectors in WA working in the security field.

Interested participants can register now at: https://hubs.ly/Q033gKGr0 with a special discount code, APAC20, offering 20% off the standard registration rate. For more information about CISO Perth, please visit https://ciso-perth.coriniumintelligence.com/

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.

For more information, please contact:
Moira Ungerleider, Marketing Manager
moira.ungerleider@coriniumgroup.com
 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Corinium
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Corinium
Dec 5, 2024 13:08 HKT/SGT
CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future
Sept 4, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
Aug 16, 2024 15:59 HKT/SGT
Overcome Cybersecurity Challenges in the Financial Services Industry at CISO FSI ANZ Online
Aug 16, 2024 14:40 HKT/SGT
Join the Collective Effort to safeguard government and commonwealth entities at CISO Canberra
Aug 15, 2024 09:28 HKT/SGT
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024 Partners with ACN Newswire; Offers Exclusive Discount
Jan 16, 2024 16:53 HKT/SGT
Corinium's CISO Malaysia Conference Returns on 30 January 2024
Aug 23, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
Navigating Threats in Indonesia: Insights from the 4th Largest Internet User
July 17, 2023 14:37 HKT/SGT
Unlock the Potential of Data for Responsible Growth in Kuala Lumpur this October
July 13, 2023 14:22 HKT/SGT
Rub Shoulders with Singapore's Data Architecture Experts this September
June 26, 2023 12:14 HKT/SGT
Corinium Presents: CISO Singapore
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       