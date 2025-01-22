

Pasadena, CA, USA, Jan 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), an emerging leader in solar energy and utility solutions, announces its strategic focus on expanding into the California community solar market. This opportunity arises as California introduces new legislation, Assembly Bill 2316, designed to incentivize community solar projects that integrate advanced battery storage technologies. Assembly Bill 2316, recently signed into law, paves the way for broad adoption of community solar in California. The legislation benefits a wide range of stakeholders, including developers, consumers, and utility workers, while addressing the state's need for clean and reliable energy. By prioritizing projects with battery storage, California aims to shift solar power generated during the day to peak demand hours, ensuring greater grid stability and reliability. The Now Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., specializes in urban solar energy and grid integration. Green Rain Solar Inc. is dedicated to transforming rooftop sunlight into grid-connected power in high-cost urban locations across the nation. With a mission to operate as a utility, Green Rain Solar aims to deliver energy efficiency and sustainability while generating long-term value for communities and investors. Green Rain Solar Inc. leverages proprietary technology and strategic partnerships to maximize the efficiency of solar installations. By integrating battery storage solutions, the company addresses California's need for dispatchable solar energy, delivering clean power precisely when it is needed most. This expertise positions The Now Corporation to play a vital role in California's burgeoning community solar market. About The Now Corporation The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. About Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas. Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com SOURCE: The Now Corp.





