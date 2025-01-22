

Built tough for every challenge, the Sonim XP400 combines advanced rugged specs, 5G connectivity, and essential productivity tools in a sleek, durable design-perfect for prosumers, tradesmen, and adventurers who demand performance that lasts. London, United Kingdom--(ACN Newswire - January 22, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a U.S.-based leader in rugged mobile solutions, today announced the availability of the Sonim XP400 5G smartphone across Europe, South Africa, and Australia. Engineered to meet the needs of professionals and adventurers alike, the XP400 combines best-in-class durability, seamless productivity, and advanced performance in one trusted device. Whether facing the challenges of a job site, farm field, or remote wilderness, the XP400 is designed to keep users connected and productive no matter the conditions. Sonim XP400 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/238048_0402c6ae4412787e_001full.jpg Designed to tackle the toughest environments The Sonim XP400 maintains the Sonim benchmark for professional rugged smartphones, with robust protection against drops, water, dust and more due to its military standard (MIL-STD-810H) certification, ingress protection durability ratings (IP68 & IPX9K), combined with Sonim's proprietary Rugged Performance Standards and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus II display. With the ability to withstand drops of 1.5 metres onto concrete, endure extreme temperatures, resist fresh water submersion up to 1.5 metres for up to thirty minutes, resistance to salt fog, and much more, the XP400 is tailor-made for diverse environments and versatile enough to adapt to both professional and personal use. Its advanced performance is maintained in wet conditions or while using gloves due to its large 16.5 cm responsive touchscreen. "Customers today demand rugged technology that not only withstands the toughest environments but also offers exceptional value, unmatched by other phones in its class," said Simon Rayne, GM of EMEA and APAC for Sonim Technologies. "The XP400 brings a new option to the market, combining Sonim's trusted reputation among workers in critical communications with a professional-grade rugged form factor at a competitive price point. By addressing a clear market void with both carriers and resellers, the XP400 positions Sonim to capture significant share across EMEA and Asia-Pacific." Power effortlessly through the day and into the night The Sonim XP400 supports non-stop productivity with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, a powerful 5000mAh battery that outlasts other devices in its class1, and 6GB of RAM. Packed with enhancing features like dual SIM slots, expandable storage of up to 2TB (SD cards sold separately), and the SonimWare™ software suite with barcode scanning, device management, and cloud management tools, the phone is ready to handle complex tasks and long hours. Fast-charging support makes recharging simple, while features like noise-canceling microphones and dual loudspeakers2 enable crystal-clear communication even in loud environments. Pre-installed with Android 14 with guaranteed updates to versions 15 and 16, alongside five3 years of security patches, the XP400 ensures smooth performance for years to come. Built for professionals and adventurers on the move The Sonim XP400 is the ultimate companion for those in agriculture, healthcare construction, HVAC, plumbing, or any occupation requiring unmatched reliability. For outdoor enthusiasts or those who spend long days in the field, tools like near field communications (NFC), programmable keys, and other features ensure the XP400 adapts to your lifestyle. With its 50MP rear camera, 5MP wide-angle lens, and 8MP front camera, users can easily document projects or capture their favorite outdoor adventures. Every capability of the device is tailored to ensure users are equipped for success wherever work and life takes them. A legacy of trust and support

Sonim Technologies is trusted by enterprise, government, and critical communications customers worldwide for its commitment to rugged innovation and customer satisfaction. Backed by a three-year warranty4 and exceptional customer care, the XP400 continues Sonim's reputation as a reliable partner for businesses and individuals alike. With a proven presence in North America, Europe, and Australia, Sonim delivers performance customers depend on. Availability

The Sonim XP400 is available now through leading distributors, retailers, and carriers across EMEA, including BelSimpel in the Netherlands, MediaMkt in Germany, and Dustin in the Nordics, and Australia. For organizations or individuals seeking the perfect balance of rugged performance, cutting-edge features, and lasting reliability, the XP400 is the ultimate solution. To learn more about the Sonim XP400 or to find an authorized reseller, visit https://www.sonimtech.com/products/phones/xp400 or contact our sales team directly. 1 Certified battery delivers a minimum of 4960 mAh

2 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

3 Three years of security patches plus an additional two years of emergency security patches as and when required

4 Visit https://www.sonimtech.com/support/warranties for warranty details. Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238048





