Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 24, 2025
Thursday, 23 January 2025, 09:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sustainability Magazine
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Returns to London on 5-6 March 2025

London, UK, Jan 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Brought to you by Sustainability Magazine, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is the premier event for sustainability leaders committed to achieving net zero and driving ESG transformation, returns to the QEII Centre, London, on 5-6 March 2025. The two-day event will bring together global sustainability and supply chain leaders to explore actionable solutions for achieving net zero, fostering ESG leadership, and driving sustainable business transformation.

Unparalleled Insights & Industry-Leading ConversationsSustainability LIVE: Net Zero will feature an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, fireside chats, and masterclasses from leading organisations shaping the future of sustainability. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into Scope 3 emissions reduction, ESG innovation, circular economy strategies, and sustainable supply chain transformation.

Co-Located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: SustainabilityIn a unique dual-event format, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will run alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability, creating a comprehensive platform for executives committed to advancing supply chain sustainability. With one ticket granting full access to both events, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, explore cross-sector sustainability challenges, and develop holistic strategies for environmental impact reduction.

Who Will Be in Attendance?

The event is designed for C-level executives and senior decision-makers leading sustainability efforts in their organisations, including:

  • Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO)
  • CEOs, COOs & ESG Leaders
  • Vice Presidents & Directors of Sustainability, CSR, and Net Zero
  • Heads of Supplier Diversity & Supply Chain Sustainability


Get Involved

Join us in March 2025 for Europe’s most influential sustainability event and be part of the conversation driving meaningful change. Visit Sustainability LIVE to secure your ticket and explore sponsorship and speaking opportunities.

About Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is brought to you by Sustainability Magazine a BizClik brand

Explore the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be part of the conversation at our global conference series, Sustainability LIVE

Discover all our upcoming events and secure your tickets today.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Lauren Hayes - Head of Brand Marketing
Lauren.hayes@bizclikmedia.co.uk
Sustainability Magazine




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sustainability Magazine
Sectors: Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Photonis Launches Two Market-Leading Solutions to Advance Single Photon Detection and Imaging Applications  
Jan 23, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) In Conjunction With Subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., Launch a Visionary Video Showcasing Solar Energy Solutions  
Jan 23, 2025 21:25 HKT/SGT
ZeroPath Corp. Launches Next-Generation Code Security Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence  
Jan 23, 2025 21:20 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Wins '2024 Best DCM House' and '2024 Best ESG DCM House' Awards  
Jan 23, 2025 20:29 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates the 2025 United States Winter Polo Season as Official Sponsor of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC)  
Jan 23, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
Tay Guan Hin Receives First Ever 2025 AAMS Hall of Fame Visionary Award  
Jan 23, 2025 13:40 HKT/SGT
Introducing the Sonim XP400: a 5g Smartphone Engineered for Demanding Days with Unmatched Durability, Now Available in EMEA and Australia  
Jan 23, 2025 12:09 HKT/SGT
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Develops AgSn TLP Sheet, a Sheet-type Bonding Material for Power Semiconductors  
Thursday, January 23, 2025 10:00:00 AM
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Returns to London on 5-6 March 2025  
Jan 23, 2025 09:04 HKT/SGT
Tamkeen Launches 'Bahrain Skills and Gender Parity Accelerator' at Davos  
Jan 23, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       