Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 23, 2025
Thursday, 23 January 2025, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ZeroPath Corp
ZeroPath Corp. Launches Next-Generation Code Security Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence
ZeroPath Security Scanner Launches to Market, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Security Analysis to Development Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ZeroPath Corp., a Y Combinator-backed cybersecurity company, today announced the public launch of its LLM-driven code security platform. The company was previously noted for using its platform to find critical zero-day vulnerabilities in major open-source projects. Alongside the launch, the company also announced the completion of its seed funding round led by SurgePoint Capital, with Y Combinator and angel investor Paul Graham both participating.

ZeroPath's security testing platform, among the first of its kind, attempts to combine deep program analysis with large language models to detect more complex security vulnerabilities. The system has previously demonstrated remarkable success in identifying critical security flaws in large open-source repositories, including remote code execution vulnerabilities, authorization bypasses, and business logic flaws.

"Traditional security tools often rely on pattern matching and predefined rules, which can miss complex vulnerabilities that don't fit known patterns," said Raphael Karger, CTO of ZeroPath. "Our platform's ability to understand context and business logic allows it to identify sophisticated security issues that would typically require manual code review by expert security researchers."

Unusual for the application security industry, the platform does not rely on rule-based detection of code security problems; instead, it uses large language models to scan large swaths of code and validate potential vulnerabilities before reporting them. The company's approach has proven particularly effective in discovering business logic flaws and authentication vulnerabilities that traditionally require extensive manual review to identify. The approach has also been touted for its ability to provide a lower false positive rate than traditional static analysis tools.

For more information about ZeroPath's AI-powered security platform, visit https://www.zeropath.com

About ZeroPath Corp.:

ZeroPath Corp. is a San Francisco-based cybersecurity company that combines artificial intelligence with deep program analysis to detect complex security vulnerabilities. The company's innovative approach to security testing has already uncovered critical vulnerabilities in major open-source projects, helping secure code used by millions of users worldwide.

Contact Information
Media Contact
Name: Raphael Karger
Email: press@zeropath.com
Phone: +1 (617) 431-6720

Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeropathai
X (Twitter): https://x.com/zeropathAI

SOURCE: ZeroPath Corp.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: ZeroPath Corp
Sectors: CyberSecurity, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Tay Guan Hin Receives First Ever 2025 AAMS Hall of Fame Visionary Award  
Jan 23, 2025 13:40 HKT/SGT
The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) In Conjunction With Subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., Launch a Visionary Video Showcasing Solar Energy Solutions  
Jan 23, 2025 13:00 HKT/SGT
Introducing the Sonim XP400: a 5g Smartphone Engineered for Demanding Days with Unmatched Durability, Now Available in EMEA and Australia  
Jan 23, 2025 12:09 HKT/SGT
ZeroPath Corp. Launches Next-Generation Code Security Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence  
Jan 23, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Develops AgSn TLP Sheet, a Sheet-type Bonding Material for Power Semiconductors  
Thursday, January 23, 2025 10:00:00 AM
Tamkeen Launches 'Bahrain Skills and Gender Parity Accelerator' at Davos  
Jan 23, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) Subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., Explores Selling Development Rights for Solar Farm Project in Greece, NY  
Jan 22, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Receives Order for 3 New Series Trainsets (12 Cars) for Seibu Railway's Yamaguchi Line  
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 4:27:00 PM
Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for The Ninth Time Highest Ranked Global Pharmaceutical Company  
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 4:18:00 PM
2nd Annual Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit: Operational Excellence in The Age of Digital Transformation, Building A Sustainable and Collaborative Future in Asia  
Jan 22, 2025 16:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       