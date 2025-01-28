

MANILA, Jan 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Darwinbox, a leading global HR tech platform, strengthens its commitment to Southeast Asia by introducing its native payroll solution in the Philippines. As part of its global payroll strategy, Darwinbox plans to roll out native payroll solutions across multiple SEA countries this year, starting with the Philippines. The payroll platform is powered by Darwinbox's proprietary RIVeR (Review, Initiate, Verify & e-approve, Release & Report) framework. The native platform promises a transformative experience for organizations, delivering 100% digital payroll processing that is accurate, audit-ready, and compliant with local regulations. The Philippines launch marks the first step in addressing payroll complexities for enterprises across a diverse region. In the Philippines, payroll processes are a herculean task with bi-monthly payouts, manual interventions, and fragmented HR, timekeeping, and payroll systems leading to errors and compliance challenges. Businesses operating across borders face even more difficulties consolidating payroll data and meeting local regulations related to SSS, Phil Health, and Pag-IBIG. These challenges grow as companies scale their operations across multiple markets. The integrated payroll offering, built on Darwinbox's modern HCM platform, covers the entire employee lifecycle from hire to retire. With over 1.2 million payslips processed monthly across geographies, this solution will redefine payroll management, offering organizations a transformative experience. Darwinbox's native payroll solution solves a lot of these problem statements for organizations: 1. Automated Data Flows for Best-in-class Accuracy: With integrated CoreHR and workforce management, attendance, reimbursements, transfers, promotions, and other employee life cycle events automatically flow directly into Payroll. This ensures unparalleled accuracy in payroll processing, minimizing errors and discrepancies. 2. E-verification for 100% Digital Payroll: The platform facilitates reconciliation, variance analysis, and e-verification and approval capabilities for reviewers, auditors, and approvers – all on one online dashboard. This eliminates the need for data extraction and simplifies the application process. 3. Robust Control, Compliance, and Audit Readiness: The new framework and payroll platform are embedded with exhaustive audit trails, tighter data control, and tracking of all approvals, with which organizations can maintain strict audit controls and compliance standards, control over data, flexibility of process variations, and no hidden payroll costs. Expressing his confidence in the transformative impact this new offering will bring, Chaitanya Peddi, Co-Founder, Darwinbox said, “Today’s payroll systems in the SEA market often struggle to scale and adapt to the complexity of large organizations. They fail to fully address the intricacies of compliance, diverse workforce structures, and cross-geography operations. Additionally, many processes remain manual, leading to inefficiencies, errors, and cost leakages. With Darwinbox Payroll, organizations can consolidate all payroll operations into a unified platform and dashboard, automating workflows and streamlining processes across regions. By enabling end-to-end automation—from payroll verification to finance approvals—we eliminate inefficiencies and enhance accuracy like never before.” In addition, Chaitanya mentioned, “We are committed to building and localizing for the Southeast Asian market. With a robust processing engine and dynamic reporting framework, Darwinbox Payroll is designed to support SEA-specific localization seamlessly. This platform has already been extended to other markets across SEA and the Middle East, empowering enterprises to scale effortlessly and achieve operational excellence.” For businesses looking to streamline their payroll processes and stay ahead in the competitive Indian market, Darwinbox's enhanced payroll solution offers a compelling opportunity to achieve accuracy, ease, and control in payroll management. About Darwinbox: Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology. Its cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software caters to an organisation's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. Darwinbox is trusted by over 900+ enterprises across 130 countries. Darwinbox has been backed by global investors like TCV, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, Lightspeed and Endiya Partners among others. More at www.darwinbox.com For media inquiries, please contact: Rishita.chiranewala@darwinbox.in





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Darwinbox

Sectors: Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, HR, Digitalization

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

