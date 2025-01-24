

West Palm Beach, FL, Jan 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), celebrates the 2025 United States Winter Polo Season and the 135th Anniversary of the USPA, as the Official Sponsor of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC). Along with that distinction comes exclusive naming rights to Field One as the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field, Field One's game scoreboard, and Field Two signage. Regarded as one of the world's premier facilities for the sport of polo, NPC features even more new and exciting branded updates for the thousands of fans who will visit this world-class destination in 2025. The USPA National Polo Center and U.S. Polo Assn. are proud to unveil new navy and white sponsorship signage surrounding the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field, an expanded asado grill area for pregame food and beverage with U.S. Polo Assn. lounge chairs, as well as exciting updates to the U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Lounge. Located in the Pavilion, the MVP Lounge is home to the luxurious Sunday Polo Brunch, where first-class dining, champagne, and branded gifts, including the limited edition 135th Anniversary U.S. Polo Assn. rosé wine and the U.S. Polo Assn. global magazine Field X Fashion, are presented to event attendees on the action-packed sidelines. Some of the 2025 NPC sponsors alongside U.S. Polo Assn. include ESPN, BMW, 4ocean, and Trubar. Another exciting renovation for fans to enjoy throughout the season is the new USPA Shop located near the Ticket Office by the entry to Field One. This elevated shopping experience is filled with rich polo heritage and fashion, boasting a diverse curated USPA Global Collection of sport-inspired and luxury merchandise. At the heart of the USPA Shop stands the Halo, a 360-degree circular screen that serves as the centerpiece of the store. Derived from the Greek word for "light," the Halo illuminates the action and excitement of polo, displaying in-store the most captivating moments from the field. This iconic feature embodies the spirit of the game and creates a dynamic focal point, connecting the rich tradition of polo with the innovative experience of the USPA Shop. Included in the collection is The Polo Club at NPC, our exclusive sport-luxury line with limited-edition pieces crafted from heritage fabrics such as linen, cashmere, and mercerized cotton. For athletes and polo enthusiasts, USPA Pro delivers authentic jerseys and the performance Pro Whites worn by the best players in the sport. The majority of this special merchandise is only available at this flagship NPC location, which is open to the public on Sundays during the polo season of Dec. 29, 2024 - April 30, 2025, from 1-6 p.m. "Through these incredible new brand activations, we continue to highlight the heritage of U.S. Polo Assn. and bridge the authentic connection between our classic, sport-inspired brand and the exciting sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "In addition, we have once again elevated the polo experience for sports fans at the USPA National Polo Center here in Palm Beach County this season to encourage both long-time and new fans of the sport to spend more of their Sundays through April 2025 at our polo fields." The USPA National Polo Center (NPC), the epicenter of winter polo, proudly hosts illustrious global polo events along with some of the most prestigious North American high-goal tournaments. Sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., tournaments that captivate live audiences at NPC, as well as national and international viewers on ESPN, include the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship®, C.V. Whitney Cup®, the USPA Gold Cup®, and culminate with the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, long considered the preeminent polo event in the U.S. Tickets for the 2025 polo season are now available for purchase on the NPC website. "In our 135th anniversary year, the USPA is prepared to offer an outstanding polo season filled with intense competition driven by many of the best players in the world, held on immaculately groomed playing fields and supported by a growing international fan base," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "Our continued improvements are yet another reason why the USPA National Polo Center is considered one of the most prestigious polo facilities in the world." "We can't wait for players, fans, and polo enthusiasts to join us in Wellington to celebrate the game and 135 years of polo in the U.S.," Armstrong added. U.S. Polo Assn. is a proud supporter of many polo charities throughout the season, which are selected by championship game finalists' charities of choice and includes the following: Homes for Horses Coalition,Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame,Polo for Life,Polo Players Support Group, Polo Pony Rescue,Polo Training Foundation, Replay Polo, Retired Racehorse Project, Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center, and Work to Ride Program. These important polo-related charities will receive donation checks in front of sold-out stadiums for each of the championship games. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution throughâ€¯more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. 