

HONG KONG, Jan 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The results of the DMI “2024 China Offshore Bond House Awards” organized by CSCI Technology Co., Ltd. (“DMI”) have been officially announced. After competitive and rigorous evaluation process, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or the “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) won the “2024 Best DCM House” and “2024 Best ESG DCM House” awards for its outstanding performance in the China offshore bond market, demonstrating its leading position and professional strength in this field. In the 2024 China offshore bond underwriting rankings released by DMI, GTJAI achieved remarkable results. In the China offshore bond lead underwriting overall rankings - securities firms (non-consolidated basis), GTJAI ranked second with underwriting amount of US$1.858 billion and a market share of 10.44%. In the China ESG bond underwriting overall rankings (non-consolidated basis), GTJAI ranked third with an underwriting amount of US$1.248 billion for 75 projects. In the China ESG bond lead underwriting rankings (non-consolidated basis), GTJAI ranked second. Additionally, in the Dim Sum bond lead underwriting rankings, GTJAI ranked first with an underwriting amount of US$979 million. These achievements of GTJAI can be attributed to its extensive experience in the financial markets, the efficient collaboration of its professional team, and its keen insight into market trends. The Company will continue to uphold the principles of professionalism, innovation and collaboration, enhance service quality and market competitiveness, contribute more to the development of the China offshore bond market, and create greater value for its clients. * For more detailed rankings and data on the DMI Underwriting Rankings, please visit web.cscidmi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited

Sectors: Daily Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

