

SINGAPORE, Jan 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - DAS Universe Pte Ltd, a leader in curating immersive digital experiences, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG), and Keppel Club to launch an Immersive Digital Signage Project. This marks the first installation of immersive digital signage solutions at a golf club in Singapore, offering a new and dynamic advertising experience.

As part of the collaboration, an advanced LED Display Screen – jointly sponsored by SGA and Lexus – will be installed at the Golf Bag Drop-Off Point at Keppel Club. The digital signage will feature immersive visuals, advertisements, and promotional content, transforming the venue into a visually engaging and modern space for advertisers and visitors alike. DAS Universe will manage the project, utilizing its expertise in project management and digital content production, while LG will provide its advanced display technology. The digital signage will be operational at Keppel Club in early 2025, with plans for further installations across the country. "SGA is pleased to be part of this initiative that brings immersive digital signage to golf clubs in Singapore, with Keppel Club being the first club to feature this. The project will take a significant step in enhancing the overall experience for golfers, offering new opportunities for engagement," said Joshua Ho, General Manager of Singapore Golf Association (SGA). "We are excited to be the first golf club in Singapore to introduce this innovative signage solution," said Desmond Chua, General Manager of Keppel Club Singapore. "This initiative is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to modernizing our facilities while preserving the premium experience that Keppel Club is renowned for." "We are thrilled to showcase our latest indoor LED signage at the prestigious Keppel Club, a testament to LG's commitment to innovation and excellence in display technology. At LG, we believe that technology should not only enhance experiences but also inspire creativity and engagement. This display is a perfect embodiment of that philosophy, offering vibrant colours and dynamic content that captivate audiences and elevate any setting." remarked Lee Kunho, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd. James Hong, Managing Director of DAS Universe shared, "We are so excited to introduce immersive digital signage to a venue as iconic as Keppel Club. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, immersive experiences. With the anticipated success of the installation at Keppel Club, we plan to expand the DAS Universe Immersive Digital Signage (DIDS) model to other golf courses and leisure locations across Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian region." About DAS Universe (DU)



DAS Universe is a leading provider of immersive digital experiences and solutions, specializing in cutting-edge digital displays and interactive content for a wide range of industries. Known for its innovative approach, DAS Universe transforms ordinary spaces into captivating visual experiences that engage and inspire audiences.



For more information, visit https://www.dasuniverse.io/.



Media contact:

Valencia Toh

valencia.toh@rhtgoc.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: DAS Universe Pte Ltd

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Electronics, Daily News, Advertising, Digitalization, ASEAN, Local Biz, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

