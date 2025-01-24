Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 24, 2025
Friday, 24 January 2025, 14:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DAS Universe Pte Ltd
DAS Universe Partners with Singapore Golf Association and LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd to Launch a New Immersive Digital Signage Project at Keppel Club Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - DAS Universe Pte Ltd, a leader in curating immersive digital experiences, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG), and Keppel Club to launch an Immersive Digital Signage Project. This marks the first installation of immersive digital signage solutions at a golf club in Singapore, offering a new and dynamic advertising experience.

As part of the collaboration, an advanced LED Display Screen – jointly sponsored by SGA and Lexus – will be installed at the Golf Bag Drop-Off Point at Keppel Club. The digital signage will feature immersive visuals, advertisements, and promotional content, transforming the venue into a visually engaging and modern space for advertisers and visitors alike.

DAS Universe will manage the project, utilizing its expertise in project management and digital content production, while LG will provide its advanced display technology. The digital signage will be operational at Keppel Club in early 2025, with plans for further installations across the country.

"SGA is pleased to be part of this initiative that brings immersive digital signage to golf clubs in Singapore, with Keppel Club being the first club to feature this. The project will take a significant step in enhancing the overall experience for golfers, offering new opportunities for engagement," said Joshua Ho, General Manager of Singapore Golf Association (SGA).

"We are excited to be the first golf club in Singapore to introduce this innovative signage solution," said Desmond Chua, General Manager of Keppel Club Singapore. "This initiative is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to modernizing our facilities while preserving the premium experience that Keppel Club is renowned for."

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest indoor LED signage at the prestigious Keppel Club, a testament to LG's commitment to innovation and excellence in display technology. At LG, we believe that technology should not only enhance experiences but also inspire creativity and engagement. This display is a perfect embodiment of that philosophy, offering vibrant colours and dynamic content that captivate audiences and elevate any setting." remarked Lee Kunho, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd.

James Hong, Managing Director of DAS Universe shared, "We are so excited to introduce immersive digital signage to a venue as iconic as Keppel Club. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, immersive experiences. With the anticipated success of the installation at Keppel Club, we plan to expand the DAS Universe Immersive Digital Signage (DIDS) model to other golf courses and leisure locations across Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian region."

About DAS Universe (DU)

DAS Universe is a leading provider of immersive digital experiences and solutions, specializing in cutting-edge digital displays and interactive content for a wide range of industries. Known for its innovative approach, DAS Universe transforms ordinary spaces into captivating visual experiences that engage and inspire audiences.

For more information, visit https://www.dasuniverse.io/.

Media contact:
Valencia Toh
valencia.toh@rhtgoc.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DAS Universe Pte Ltd
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Electronics, Daily News, Advertising, Digitalization, ASEAN, Local Biz, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Tamkeen Launches 'Bahrain Skills and Gender Parity Accelerator' at Davos  
Jan 24, 2025 16:40 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2025, World's Largest Connectivity Exhibition  
Friday, January 24, 2025 4:39:00 PM
ZeroPath Corp. Launches Next-Generation Code Security Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence  
Jan 24, 2025 14:45 HKT/SGT
DAS Universe Partners with Singapore Golf Association and LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd to Launch a New Immersive Digital Signage Project at Keppel Club Singapore  
Jan 24, 2025 14:37 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates the 2025 United States Winter Polo Season as Official Sponsor of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC)  
Jan 24, 2025 14:24 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Launches Food Quality Visualization Solution with Time-Temperature Sensing Ink  
Friday, January 24, 2025 11:40:00 AM
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines and Rolls-Royce Celebrate 20 Years of Collaboration  
Friday, January 24, 2025 9:38:00 AM
World's First Successful Transmission of Huge Volume Mission Data Using 1.5 micron Optical Inter-Satellite Communication  
Friday, January 24, 2025 8:19:00 AM
Photonis Launches Two Market-Leading Solutions to Advance Single Photon Detection and Imaging Applications  
Jan 23, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Wins '2024 Best DCM House' and '2024 Best ESG DCM House' Awards  
Jan 23, 2025 20:29 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       