

HONG KONG, Jan 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, Artelli proudly stands as Macau's pioneering multi-dimensional art space, establishing itself as a brand in the art world with a mission to "Anchored in Asia, Connecting the World Through Art". This year's anniversary marks a significant milestone, with Artelli honored by two prestigious awards: the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Innovation (Bronze) and the Marketing Events Awards Hong Kong 2024 for Best Event in Arts, Leisure and Entertainment (Silver). These accolades not only affirm Artelli's role as a driving force in the arts but also highlight the brand's commitment to opening new perspectives in cultural exchange between Asia and the international community. Bridging borders and art forms with 20+ multicultural art projects across four distinct locations Since its founding in 2022, Artelli has been passionately dedicated to connecting Asia's art enthusiasts with the global art community. Over the past two years, Artelli has curated more than 20 debut exhibitions across Greater China, showcasing a spirited tapestry of contemporary art, pop art, iconic cross-disciplinary collaborations, and cutting-edge Web 3.0 digital art. These exhibitions have drawn over 6 million visitors and received extensive international media coverage with more than 2,000 mentions in articles. Embraced enthusiastically by the art community, these exhibitions have also paved the way for innovative integration of "Culture + Tourism + Art", marking the unique creative collaboration. In addition, Artelli fosters exclusive collaborations with artists to create original and irresistible art experiences. Artists are invited to Macau early in the planning stages of exhibitions, allowing them to immerse themselves in the city's distinctive cultural landscape. Drawing inspiration from Macau's multicultural heritage, these artists infuse their work with a strong sense of place and purpose, contributing pieces that capture an assertive allure and resonate powerfully with both local and international audiences. Japanese artist Yuya Hashizume explored Macau's vibrant culture before his "eyewater+" debut exhibition, drawing inspiration from the city's signature colors, vermilion red, ink green, and yellow. His Macau-exclusive works were showcased at Artelli. In the convergence of "Art" and "Intelligence", the name Artelli was born. It embodies the brand's commitment to pioneering innovation in art and technology. As a forward-thinking, next-generation art platform, Artelli collaborates with artists to create unique, original content. From initial concept to final presentation, every part of the process is a prodigious endeavor, including creation, curation, exhibition design, artist events, and merchandise. Behind each detail is the work of the Macau-based curatorial team, reflecting the dedication and peerless attention in delivering a fully immersive 360° experience. Artelli is also committed to utilizing diverse resources and actively expanding robust cross-sector collaborations. Through a distinctive curatorial approach that seamlessly integrates art, technology, and the commercial sector, Artelli deepens the impact and reach of the arts, making each exhibition a meaningful testament to the value and potential of art in our modern society. Core Curatorial Team of Artelli An immersive art journey curated in three languages, guided by art ambassadors Artelli's flagship store is located in the heart of Macau's Cotai district, within the spacious confines of The Showroom at City of Dreams. This dynamic, multi-functional space spans 600 square meters across two and a half floors, envisioned by the renowned French interior design agency Malherbe Paris. Tasked with materializing Artelli's vision, the interior is defined as a true artistic canvas, reflecting the fluidity of natural landscapes to complement all forms of art. With a pure white palette, the layout features an open, interwoven structure that harmoniously reveals distinct zones. Visitors journey along the immersive viewing path, as if they are walking through a modern art sanctuary, watching each artwork unfold dynamically with shifts in time and perspective. To elevate art experience, Artelli also offers guided tours in three languages, instilling visitors with the stories behind the artworks and insights into the creative visions of each artist, reimagining cross-cultural connections in its spirits of innovation. Artelli’s vision for the future sees abundance opportunities for innovation in the sustainable development of art For over 700 days, Artelli has driven curatorial practices with original content, presenting international art projects fueled by the team's passion and expertise. The art space has emerged as a rising star in the global art scene. Looking ahead, Artelli is committed to pursue innovations in art, curating groundbreaking global art projects and empowering culture through transformative art education by hosting masterclasses, academic forums, and workshops to broaden public access to art. Through comprehensive, one-stop curation and project management, Artelli strives to establish itself as an international landmark for art and culture that connects global and local art communities. Believing in art as a universal language, Artelli sparks conversations that inspire and connect across cultures. In parallel, Artelli is dedicated to nurturing artistic talent in creative processes such as curation, visual arts, and art consultancy, bringing fresh energy to the art ecosystem in Macau and across Asia. As a pioneering art label in Asia, Artelli looks forward to continuing its journey of connecting diverse cultures around the globe through artistic initiatives, transforming art as a universal language that transcends regions and cultures. Artelli aims to bring lasting momentum to the arts and culture scene in Macau and Asia, with a long-term vision of driving sustainable development in the art industry. Featured Highlight Projects 2024 | City of Dreams and Artelli Jointly Presented The "Crowning Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat" Artelli and City of Dreams proudly presented Legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Crowning Journey" across four major areas at City of Dreams Macau: The Main Portal, Southwest Entrance (outdoor area), The Showroom, and Artelli – The Pioneering Multi-dimensional Art Space. Large-scale installations, multimedia, immersive and interactive multi-dimensional experiences took the audience on an unprecedented journey, inviting them to explore the thoughts and ideas of Jean-Michel Basquiat. For the event, a series of merchandise that references Basquiat's powerful expressionism was released, including the special edition of Mahjong Set, Art Puzzle, and Postcard set. These products creatively integrate the artist's iconic symbols and creative spirit into everyday life. 2024 | Internationally renowned Chinese artist Zhuang Hong-Yi's First solo exhibition in Macau "Shades of Blossoms" In this exhibition, Zhuang Hong-Yi presented his latest 'Flowerbed Series', using delicate Chinese rice paper and thick acrylic pigments of the Western style, to create visually rich and three-dimensional artworks. Zhuang's renowned and highly collectible "Flowerbed Colorchange" stands as a distinctive hallmark of his creations. When viewed from left to right, the artwork appears to change color, and the folded rice paper makes a cohesive piece when experienced up close, revealing a harmonious tapestry of seamlessly blended petal textures. The art space vibrated with the colorful floral elements that reveal a mirror of a flower sea, allowing each viewer to experience an enchanting and immersive scenery change with every step they take. 2024 | Renowned Japanese Photography Master Nobuyoshi Araki’s "Paradise", A Collaborative Tribute Between Hong Kong and Macau Celebrating the 84th birthday of the renowned Japanese photography master Nobuyoshi Araki in May, Artelli, presented the "Paradise" showcased in collaboration with venues in Hong Kong and Macau, features over 200 iconic works spanning Araki's four-decade career, paying tribute to him in various ways. "Paradise" Hong Kong POP-UP takes place at CEMENT, the modular creative and community-driven space of K11 MUSEA, and Macau Exhibition located at Artelli with "Darkroom" to offer glimpse into Araki's photographic desires. At the time, highly collectible artist-signed instant photography works in deluxe editions were simultaneously available for purchase in Hong Kong and Macau. 2024 | "Viral Code? – A Discussion on Art and the Masses" Zhao Xiaoli and Wu Xixia Dual Exhibition Supported by the Macau Cultural Development Fund in 2024, the exhibition invited the internationally renowned artist and first Chinese female curator, Ms. Victoria Lu, as its academic advisor. Together with the two female artists, Zhao Xiaoli and Wu Xixia, they presented a journey of multiple reflections on art, audience engagement, and the identity of female creators. Through the themes explored in their works and their unique artistic perspectives, they conveyed positive messages of diversity and the multifaceted development of the art industry. Not only showcased art creations during the opening ceremony, Zhao Xiaoli and Wu Xixia also collaborated with Ms. Victoria Lu in hosting an art symposium and a fan signing session at Artelli. Together, they engaged the public in discussions about the stories and thoughts behind their creative processes. 2024 | New York Artist Adam Handler's Largest Solo Exhibition in Asia "Always near you...Always" New York artist Adam Handler, captivated for his distinctive Kawaii Faux Naïf style, held his largest solo exhibition in Asia at Artelli. Over 100 international collectors and art enthusiasts attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition, themed "Love Heals", showcased Adam Handler's new works and debut creations, including the Ghost Series, the UFO Abduction Series, and the Battle Ground Series. 2023 | Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao Artelli, in its capacity as a co-organizer and curator, has presented the "Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao" with Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Mr Doodle’s meticulously created artworks could be seen throughout City of Dreams and Artelli, including the iconic public art building "Doodle Showroom" on the Cotai Strip, which reinvented the look of The Showroom with its sleek lines and unique patterns; "Doodle Hall" was a breathtaking immersive exhibition at the main entrance of City of Dreams while "Doodle Love Wall" was set as a large-scale public interactive art installation that launched on China's Valentine's Day; "Doodle Cube" launched as a multimedia art installation at the Morpheus Hotel that blended a distinctive style of graffiti with a free-flowing architectural design. Additionally, the exhibition featured the "Mr Doodle Afternoon Tea Experience" and marked the global debut of the limited-edition "Disney Art Collection by Mr Doodle" at Artelli. 2023 | Japan's Legendary Artist Takeru Amano "Attack of Clone Venus" Hong Kong & Macau Debut This exhibition marked Takeru Amano's first showcase that features 450 NFT digital and physical collectibles, along with sculptures and giant art installations. "Attack of Clone Venus" was inspired by over 1,000 items from Takeru Amano's daily life. The collection showed striking contrasts through its simplicity, minimalistic design, vibrant colors, and saturated hues. Those who purchased the limited art book are entitled to receive a corresponding NFT digital collectible. The art book is a valuable addition and a must-have item for collectors. Hi-res images for download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mH3r_czDW5qNzyQGc1AtOdGx5hvqHzNJ?usp=sharing About Artelli Artelli is the pioneering multi-dimensional space for contemporary art, lifestyle aesthetics, digital and techno art, art communities, and brand collaborations. The space stands as a new and unprecedented international landmark for art and culture. Artelli will ultimately join forces with over a hundred internationally renowned artists and brand designers to co-create exclusive art projects and debut collections. With a dedicated focus on Web 3.0 digital art and metaverse, Artelli pioneers the exploration of new artistic dimensions. Guided by a strong commitment to become a multi-dimensional art space that fosters collaborations within the art and culture communities, Artelli's visionary path unfolds through the fusion of art, technology, and the dynamic commercial sector. Media Contacts:

Marketing | marketing.mcin@forward-fashion.com | (853) 2871 8921





