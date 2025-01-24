Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, January 25, 2025
Friday, 24 January 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Viberse
Viberse launches Tango: A playful way to meet new faces worldwide
Viberse, the app for socializing through real, everyday moments, introduces Tango - a daily mission where users pair up, exchange their life stories, and unlock the reward of chatting with each other.

SINGAPORE, Jan 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tired of random DMs, awkward intros, or shallow connections? Viberse, the social app for connecting with people through sharing glimpses of life, introduces Tango—a fun, daily mission designed to help users break the ice and make new friends worldwide.

The new Tango tab features Bingo Tango, a fresh twist on bingo, where users share their daily lives through photos or videos to unlock the ability to chat directly via messaging.

https://youtube.com/shorts/sHaJ4SS2U5w?si=JHL6alkDofT-hxKn

Think of Bingo Tango as bingo reimagined; instead of numbers on cards, it connects people through shared moments. Whether it’s posting your “(CoffeeRun) OTD” or reminiscing with “BackTo (FirstConcert),” Tango turns everyday stories into conversations and friendships.

According to Viberse, the name “Bingo Tango” captures the collaboration and back-and-forth rhythm needed for two people to connect. Like a dance, partners take turns sharing moments, creating a natural flow. Once a bingo is scored—completing the mission—the two users unlock chat to connect deeper.

A new, fun way to socialize

Tango isn’t just a feature—it’s a new way to socialize. By teaming up to share on the same topics, users create mutual vibes and meaningful bonds. Completing 6 posts across 3 matching topics finishes the Bingo Tango mission and unlocks a direct chat.

Bingo Tango, a daily mission to befriend people. COURTESY OF VIBERSE
Bingo Tango, a daily mission to befriend people. COURTESY OF VIBERSE

At its core, Tango is about building connections through shared content and collaboration. Unlike random DMS, every connection on Viberse starts with teamwork and mutual vibes, making each connection meaningful and genuine.

“You never know who you’ll pair up with, what topics they’ll choose, or the stories they’ll share,” says the Viberse team. “This unpredictability, combined with authentic exchanges, makes socializing on Viberse exciting, genuine, and personal.”

Tango redefines socializing by turning everyday stories into steps toward new friendships. Purposeful, playful, and deeply personal, it’s perfect for anyone ready to connect beyond the ordinary.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

Media Contact
Christine Lin
christine.lin@viberse.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Viberse
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
China Medical System (00867) Obtained Class 1 Innovative Drug Long-acting Anti-IL-4Ra Monoclonal Antibody MG-K10  
Jan 24, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
Viberse launches Tango: A playful way to meet new faces worldwide  
Jan 24, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
Artelli Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary with Prestigious International Awards  
Jan 24, 2025 22:25 HKT/SGT
Tamkeen Launches Bahrain Skills and Gender Parity Accelerator at Davos  
Jan 24, 2025 22:20 HKT/SGT
The Now Corporation's (OTC:NWPN) Subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., Targets Southwest Expansion with EV Charging and Community Solar Initiatives  
Jan 24, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Returns to London on 5-6 March 2025  
Jan 24, 2025 19:42 HKT/SGT
2nd Annual Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit: Operational Excellence in The Age of Digital Transformation, Building A Sustainable and Collaborative Future in Asia  
Jan 24, 2025 19:38 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025: Unlocking the Future of Finance  
Jan 24, 2025 19:25 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2025, World's Largest Connectivity Exhibition  
Friday, January 24, 2025 4:39:00 PM
DAS Universe Partners with Singapore Golf Association and LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd to Launch a New Immersive Digital Signage Project at Keppel Club Singapore  
Jan 24, 2025 14:37 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Oman AI Summit
25  -  28   January
Oman
Energy Storage
4   February
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
4   February
Online
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       