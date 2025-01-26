SINGAPORE, Jan 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Momomi®, the internationally acclaimed home brand with over 20 million sales worldwide, is proud to introduce the Momomi® Mat to the Singapore market. Designed to cater to all ages, this revolutionary mat seamlessly blends innovation, elegance, and practicality to enhance family living.

The Momomi® Mat is renowned for its softness, durability, and easy maintenance, making it an ideal choice for busy households. Featuring the exclusive PuffySponge™ formula, it is 100% waterproof, quick-to-dry, and resistant to pilling or shedding, making it pet-friendly and perfect for all seasons. Its 30mm thickness offers superior comfort for everything from playtime with kids to cozy family moments.

Beyond its functional design, the Momomi® Mat adds a touch of sophistication to any space, whether in living rooms, bedrooms, or baby play areas. Winner of the Best Playmat Award and the International Innovative Design Award, the mat has set a new standard in home furnishings.

Momomi® is also committed to ethical production, collaborating with female artisans to craft high-quality products while providing them with sustainable income opportunities. This dedication to artistry and integrity shines through in every mat, which merges traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation.

To cater to unique spaces, Momomi® offers customizable options, allowing customers to create mats perfectly tailored to their needs. Maintenance is effortless-spills wipe clean in seconds, and the mat retains its shape and beauty over time.

The Momomi® Mat is now available in Singapore through the official website, momomi.world.

