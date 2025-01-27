

Reno, NV, Jan 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Winvest Group Limited (OTC: WNLV), an innovative leader in the entertainment and investment industry, has officially entered the blockchain financing space and is aggressively optimizing and upgrading the future of contents, film, gaming, and social interactions in a unique, yet in-demand way. This strategic move reflects the company's mission to integrate advanced technologies into its core business, creating a decentralized ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional audiences and digital asset enthusiasts. As part of its disruptive strategy, Winvest Group announced a partnership with WMM to develop a virtual platform called “Joyous Island,” which is scheduled to launch in 2025. “Joyous Island” combines the innovations of GameFi and SocialFi to provide users with a unique interactive experience with the ‘I Ching’ element, which symbolizes cultural depth. Users can participate in daily activities, pledge assets and interact with the integrated NFT ecosystem through game passes. The platform not only caters to the needs of the digital gaming community, but also opens up new paths for traditional market participants to connect to digital assets, offering the possibility of diversified approaches to passivization. In addition to Joyous Island, Winvest Group's strategic vision extends to the entire entertainment sector, exploring the in-depth application of blockchain technology. In the future, the company plans to use blockchain to empower every stage of film production, from pre-production to post-distribution, promoting transparency and efficiency. In addition, Winvest is committed to establishing broader partnerships with Web3 and blockchain technology companies to unlock new revenue growth points in the movie industry through innovative entertainment models such as NFT-driven pre-sales and digital merchandise trading. This expansion comes at a time when decentralized finance and digital entertainment are experiencing explosive growth. According to a new market research report by For Insights Consultancy, the GameFi market is expected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, a statistic that further validates the market potential of platforms such as Joyous Island. While the rise of the SocialFi space is accelerating as users demand transparent, decentralized, and monetized platforms, Winvest Group's strategic development not only allows it to stay on top of industry trends, but also provides new value experiences for both traditional investors and digital pioneers. With its innovative approach, Winvest Group is not only embracing blockchain technology, but also paving the way for a new era of entertainment and investing. As the company continues to expand its presence in GameFi and SocialFi, it remains committed to empowering creators and audiences, fostering meaningful connections, and redefining the entertainment industry. About Winvest Group Winvest Group Limited (OTC QB: WNLV) is an innovative U.S.-based company dedicated to driving innovation at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology. By leveraging blockchain and Web3 technologies, Winvest aims to build sustainable decentralized solutions that drive growth in the digital economy. Media Contact

