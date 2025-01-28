

Pasadena, CA, USA, Jan 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) is pleased to announce a collaboration between its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., and KMB Design Group to develop innovative urban solar energy projects. This partnership underscores The Now Corporation's commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban markets. Green Rain Solar, in partnership with KMB Design Group, is advancing the design of multi-megawatt solar energy systems, targeting underutilized urban rooftops and high-density locations. KMB Design Group, a leader in engineering, design, and consulting services, brings decades of expertise to ensure these solar installations are optimized for efficiency, integration, and scalability. "Our partnership with KMB Design Group is pivotal in achieving our vision of transforming urban rooftops into clean energy hubs," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. "Together, we are driving the transition to renewable energy in urban centers, promoting sustainability, and addressing the growing energy demands of our cities." Green Rain Solar's projects aim to seamlessly integrate solar energy into the grid, reducing reliance on conventional power sources while enhancing energy resilience in urban areas. This collaboration represents a significant step toward achieving a greener, more sustainable future. About The Now Corporation The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. About Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas. About KMB Design Group KMB Design Group is a full-service engineering firm specializing in renewable energy, telecommunications, and commercial building design. With a proven track record of delivering efficient and innovative solutions, KMB plays a critical role in advancing solar energy projects across North America. Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com SOURCE: The Now Corp.





