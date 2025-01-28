

NEW YORK, Jan 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime, a leading prop trading firm, is set to launch its Prime Bowl 5-Day Trading Challenge, an innovative competition designed to challenge traders in an intense, high-stakes environment. This unique event, the first of its kind in the trading community, combines the fast-paced world of trading with the global excitement surrounding the 59th NFL Super Bowl. Unlike traditional long-duration trading contests, the Prime Bowl focuses on a short five-day timeframe, providing an opportunity for traders to show their skills under the thrill of rapid decision-making and expected market volatility. The decision to create a 5-day competitive trading format is rooted in the belief that it simulates real-world trading conditions where traders need to act quickly and efficiently. With $50,000 as the initial balance and leverage up to 50:1, participants will be required to adjust their strategies in real-time and capitalize on market fluctuations. The five-day period is designed to bring out the best in traders, pushing them to make calculated moves and manage risk while responding to any sudden shifts in the market. This short, high-intensity format offers a rare opportunity for traders to experience the fast-paced nature of real trading, where timing and precision are essential for success. In addition to the competitive aspect, the Prime Bowl 5-Day Trading Challenge is strategically aligned with the globally recognized NFL Super Bowl, which has a significant economic impact across industries, particularly in the Forex market. The increased consumer spending power, advertising revenues, and global viewership during the Super Bowl potentially influence currency values, particularly the US dollar. By running the competition alongside this event, Hola Prime offers traders a unique opportunity to test their skills while crossing market conditions influenced by one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. This added layer of expected volatility provides a real-time backdrop for traders to engage with currency pairs and make decisions based on live economic shifts. “We believe the 5-day trading competition format is an ideal time period for traders to trade. It creates a high-stakes trading environment” said Mr Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. “By limiting the competition to five days, we are encouraging participants to focus on their strategies, sharpen their decision-making skills, and see immediate results from their trades. The alignment with the Super Bowl allows traders to tap into the economic activity surrounding the event, giving them a chance to apply their strategies to global market movements”, he added. Participants in the competition will not only compete for exciting prizes but will also have the chance to engage with a vibrant community of traders, exchanging tips, strategies, and insights through online forums and social media. The competition is open to traders of all experience levels, and with no KYC required to enter, anyone can sign up but the competition is thoroughly monitored to ensure no notorious activity. The competition will take place on the Match Trader platform, where traders can track their progress, adjust their strategies, and climb the leaderboard. Registration for the Prime Bowl 5-Day Trading Challenge opens on January 26th, 2025, at 00:00 UTC and closes on February 2nd, 2025, at 21:00 UTC. The competition begins on February 2nd, 2025, at 22:00 UTC and ends on February 7th, 2025, at 22:00 UTC. To participate, traders simply need to log in or sign up at Hola Prime, visit the competition tab, and click to register. With the chance to win exciting prizes and gain valuable experience in a competitive setting, the Prime Bowl 5-Day Trading Challenge promises to be a must-experience event for traders. Social Links

