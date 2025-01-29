Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 30, 2025
Thursday, 30 January 2025, 13:44 HKT/SGT
Source: Fourth Star
Fourth Star Launches Immersive Media Streaming Platform
Don't just watch the movie star, become the movie star!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Fourth Star, the cutting-edge virtual reality immersive media streaming platform, is officially available to the public. This innovative platform transforms traditional entertainment by enabling users to seamlessly watch standard 2D, 180 and 360 immersive media content and movies. Fourth Star redefines how audiences engage with immersive storytelling, offering an unparalleled first-person centric perspective on entertainment.


"Fourth Star is more than just a platform - it's a revolution in entertainment," said Greg Simon, Co-Founder & CEO of Fourth Star. "We've created an immersive experience where users can not only consume content but also actively participate in it. Our vision is to transform how people experience media content and movies in a way that has never been done before."

A New Era of Interactive Entertainment

The largest immersive media streaming platform available on Sidequest, users can explore nearly forty unique environments, interact with AI-driven crew, and experience entertainment in an entirely new way. Fourth Star offers a groundbreaking approach to digital engagement, whether socializing in the Cafe, customizing avatars in private Apartments or Ships, or stepping directly into a movie's storyline.

"The combination of VR, AI, and blockchain in Fourth Star sets a new standard for immersive entertainment," said Craig Wiltshire, CTO of Fourth Star. "Our vision is to seamlessly integrate all three technologies into the user experience. We are redefining the entertainment experience from passive observation to active creation."

Built for Content Partners

Fourth Star is a self-serve platform designed for content partners of all sizes, from individual creators to blockbuster studios. Content partners can set up an account, create content channels, and begin monetizing their work immediately. No integration is required, allowing for seamless onboarding and instant access to a global audience. The Creator Portal empowers partners to distribute and profit from their immersive media with ease, making Fourth Star a truly open and accessible metaverse for digital entertainment.

Key Features of Fourth Star

  • VR Streaming Platform - Users can access nearly forty environments and own their own luxury apartments and ships all equipped with an immersive media streaming entertainment hub. 
  • Social & Customization – Connect with others in dynamic social hubs, personalize your avatar, and invite your friends to your own luxury apartment and ship. 
  • Player Portal – Users can access the web-based marketplace to explore content, invite friends, 
  • Creator Portal – Set up an account, create content channels, and begin monetizing your work immediately. No integration is required, allowing for seamless onboarding and instant access to a global audience.
  • Blockchain Integration – The FSTR token, built on the Polygon blockchain, powers the ecosystem, providing secure transactions and exclusive rewards.
  • AI-Powered Companions – Coming soon

FSTR: The Utility Token Powering Fourth Star

FSTR serves as the primary ecosystem currency within the Fourth Star platform, enabling users to purchase Apartments, Ships, AI Companions, and exclusive content. Token holders benefit from:

  • VIP Access – Exclusive events, early screenings, and red carpet experiences.
  • Discounts – 25% savings on in-app purchases (IAPs) and entertainment content.

FSTR can be purchased today to unlock the above benefits and more at the Probit Global Exchange using this link: https://tinyurl.com/35jbbcxb

A New Paradigm in Entertainment

Fourth Star is designed to deliver the future of entertainment through merging cinematic storytelling with interactive gaming, offering:

  • A seamless transition from passive to interactive experiences.
  • A thriving community for players, creators, and investors.
  • Advanced AI integration for interactive AI characters.
  • Don’t just watch the star in the movie, become the star. 

Availability and Access

Fourth Star is now live and available for users worldwide on Sidequest. Whether you're an explorer, content creator large to small, storyteller, or entertainment enthusiast, Fourth Star provides an immersive space to experience digital entertainment like never before.

About Fourth Star

Fourth Star was established in 2022 with platform design and environmental modeling. In 2023, focus turned to closed alpha and beta testing, alongside workshops with content creators. By Q1 2024, we launched the open beta, gathering feedback and introducing creators. In Q2 2024, we launched the FSTR, sold ships and apartments, and developed our creator and partner reward systems. In 2025, we'll be launching 'Genevieve', an AI-powered comprehensive marketing system, advanced AI tools enabling the generation of immersive content and interactive storylines, AI companions, a creator reward system introducing virtual asset rentals, and interactive gamified blockbuster films.

For more information, visit www.fourthstar.com or follow us on social media.

Media Contact:
Greg Simon
CEO and Co-Founder
greg@fourthstar.com
XVerse Inc (DBA Fourth Star)
https://www.fourthstar.com/




