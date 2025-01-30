

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Jan 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Antwerp-based supply chain specialists OMP have refined their leadership structure in a move designed to align with their strategic growth ambitions. These changes, which reinforce leadership continuity and stability, follow the recent CEO transition in which Paul Vanvuchelen succeeded Anita Van Looveren. Continuity, stability, and teamwork are at the heart of the changes. The new structure represents an evolution in the company's leadership involving the creation of nine chief officer roles drawn from the existing ranks. The new leadership is seen as reinforcing the organization's engagement with investing for future growth. Driving growth through leadership realignment Paul Vanvuchelen confirms that the leadership realignment has been carefully designed to reflect and enhance the company's commitment to fostering collaboration and empowering its global teams to deliver impactful solutions. OMP will continue its focus on driving innovation and maintaining its position as a recognized global leader in supply chain planning. "Our leadership team plays a key role in shaping OMP's future. These appointments highlight our focus on providing stability and ensuring we remain well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners. Together, we build a solid foundation to drive innovation and growth in supply chain planning." Advanced solutions OMP has built its reputation on providing advanced supply chain solutions to some of the world's most innovative companies in industries including life sciences, consumer goods, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics & packaging. With over 1,200 employees worldwide, OMP serves its customers from its head office in Belgium and regional offices in Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, and the US, with the support of a solid and growing network of alliance partners. The company was recognized in 2024 for the ninth successive year as a global Leader in supply chain planning solutions in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for its customer-focused approach and cutting-edge Unison Planning™ solution. The updates involve adjustments in the leadership team to align roles with strategic objectives. Visit the website for a full overview of the revised leadership structure. About OMP OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics & packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™. Contact Information

