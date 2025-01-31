

West Palm Beach, FL, Jan 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, is thrilled to announce its 135th Anniversary celebration, a milestone commemorating over a century of leadership in the sport of polo. U.S. Polo Assn. This historic year will be marked by a series of global events and a global brand campaign by the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, creating an unforgettable experience for sports fans and consumers worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. will spearhead the anniversary campaign with activations in major markets, including North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Consumers can look forward to exclusive in-store events, digital experiences, and collaborations with influencers and athletes, all celebrating the sport's legacy and future. As one of the oldest sports organizations in the United States, the USPA has long been a cornerstone of the global polo community. The campaign, led by the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, connects the sport's legacy with a modern, vibrant twist that celebrates its global appeal. "As the official brand of the USPA, U.S. Polo Assn.'s 135th Anniversary Campaign honors an important milestone for the sport of polo and unites our global licensees with a shared goal and brand message," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We're inviting consumers and sports fans worldwide to become a part of the rich legacy of the sport of polo and celebrate the history of the greatest story of sport and fashion coming together." Born to Play: Celebrating Heritage, Sport and Life Embracing the rich heritage of the sport of polo, the USPA's 135th Anniversary celebration centers on the tagline "Born to Play." This theme highlights the adrenaline and athleticism of polo, both on and off the field, and invites sports fans and consumers worldwide to become part of this storied legacy. From the players and horses to the competition and culture, polo awakens something deep within all of us, showcasing a sport that is as vibrant and thrilling as it is timeless. "Born to Play," which is also paired with the brand's Legacy Campaign featuring professional polo players and Brand Ambassadors alongside their families, will represent U.S. Polo Assn. across various digital and in-store platforms beyond 2025. 135th Anniversary Logo The custom-designed 135th Anniversary Logo encapsulates the rich history and distinctive character of the sport of polo, blending tradition with modern style. Drawing inspiration from the dynamic movements of the game, the logo incorporates the rare and powerful image of "hooked" polo mallets-an iconic defensive play that is a hallmark of the sport's intensity and skill. This detail serves as an emblem of the strategy, precision, and history that defines the sport of polo, connecting the logo at its core. The color palette of red, white, and blue, synonymous with the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. brand, remains central to the 135th Anniversary logo reinforcing the brand's American roots while also symbolizing its global presence. These colors not only embody the patriotism and spirit of the United States but also serve as a universal emblem of excellence and integrity within the sport of polo. As a visual representation of 135 years of heritage, the logo will be prominently featured across all U.S. Polo Assn. activations, digital platforms, and retail stores throughout 2025, creating a cohesive and lasting message to resonate with consumers and fans alike. 135th Anniversary Limited-Edition Product For the 135th Anniversary, U.S. Polo Assn. has launched a Limited-Edition Collection that proudly celebrates the rich polo heritage and the legacy of the sport. The collection showcases the brand's classic red, white, and blue signature colors, enhanced with exclusive 135th Anniversary graphics, celebratory gold and silver accents, and refined design details and fabrications. The Collection is focused on iconic core styles, such as the timeless polo shirt, while incorporating distinctive 135th Anniversary branding elements and premium trims. This collection features both apparel and accessories, offering customers a complete 135th Anniversary experience. Each piece features a limited-edition hangtag, designed to commemorate this milestone and emphasize the year-long global celebration. Through this collection, U.S. Polo Assn. honors its storied past and proudly shares our passion for the sport and the brand with customers around the world. The World Tour: A Year of Celebrations Join the Global Celebration! Stay tuned for updates and event details by visiting uspoloassnglobal.com or following us on social media @USPoloAssn and @GlobalPolo. Whether you're a lifelong polo enthusiast, new to the sport, or simply love the U.S. Polo Assn. brand - we invite you to join us in celebrating 135 years of polo excellence! The year-long festivities will include: Grand Tournaments and Exhibitions: Spectacular polo games hosted at iconic venues, including high goal polo and championship tournaments at the iconic USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Palm Beach County, Florida, which is the sport's premier polo destination, and an exhibition game at Jaipur Polo Grounds in Delhi, India. In-Store Global Celebrations and Parties: From Mumbai to Miami, Istanbul to Delhi, Florence to London, among other major cities around the world, there will be celebrations for sports fans and brand consumers. Exclusive Fashion Launches: The U.S. Polo Assn. brand will unveil its Limited-Edition Anniversary Collection, merging timeless style with contemporary design inspired by the sport's heritage. With elements like the 135th Anniversary Logo and unique styling, this timeless collection is one to collect to show your polo spirit. Custom 135th Anniversary apparel will also be available at USPA Shop onsite and online in March. Community Engagement Events and Fan Activations: Meet-and-greets with players, and family-friendly activities designed to engage fans of all ages. Fans will have the opportunity to join in on the celebration through different on-site activations, such as photo moments with brand Instagram frame or with the life-size 135th Anniversary backdrop, as well as exclusive anniversary wine and Field X Fashion magazine that's gifted in the MVP Lounge at the USPA National Polo Center. Broadcast Partnerships: Championship finals and special episodes of the award-winning show Breakaway, produced by Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), will air on ESPN and Star Sports platforms, reaching millions of households and bringing the excitement of polo to a global audience. U.S. Polo Assn. will also celebrate the anniversary story through the Gauntlet of Polo game broadcasts including the most prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championships®, airing on ESPN News and ESPN2 as well as on the brand's owned sports media entity, Global Polo. Honoring 135 Years of Excellence First played in the U.S. in 1876, polo has been affectionately known as "The Sport of Kings." Inspired by games in England, the sport's popularity led to the establishment of the USPA in 1890 to create rules and regulations. Today, the USPA continues its mission of promoting polo, supporting players, and advancing equine welfare, while celebrating its heritage with a modern, global perspective. "This 135th Anniversary of the USPA is not just about celebrating our history; it's about building the future," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "We're excited to connect with our global sport and brand fans through unique experiences while showcasing the authenticity and vibrancy of the sport of polo here in Palm Beach County at the USPA National Polo Center and around the world all year long." About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com, and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global CommunicationsPhone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

001-954-673-1331 SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

