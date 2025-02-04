

Doha, Qatar, Feb 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The CyberX Summit & Awards 2025 – Qatar Edition is set to take place on February 5, 2025, in Doha, bringing together the region’s top cybersecurity leaders, policymakers, and technology experts. The summit will focus on the latest challenges and advancements in IT & OT security, with a special emphasis on Qatar’s critical infrastructure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrial sectors and more. With over 300 pre-qualified attendees, the event will feature expert-led discussions, solution showcases, and high-level networking opportunities. Key speakers at the summit include: Khalid Al Hashemi – Director of National Cyber Empowerment and Excellence Affairs, National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA)

John Mankarios – IT Vice President, QInvest

Mohammad Saquib – Senior Network and Security Consultant, Government Entity

Kapil Matta – Vice President, ISACA UAE Chapter

Amr Metwally – Assistant Executive Director, ITQAN Clinical Simulation & Innovation Centre, Hamad Medical Corporation

Ozel Hurmuzlu – Senior ERM BCM, Qatar University

Muhammad Qais Ahmed – Section Head Resilience, IT, Cyber, and Project Risk, Commercial Bank

Nagi Reddy Bommareddy – IT Manager / ERP Program Manager, Q Ceramic / Uniceramic Qatar

Harris Ismail – Head of Identity & Access Management, Commercial Bank of Qatar and more. John Mankarios, Vice President – IT, QInvest, and a distinguished speaker at the event, emphasized the evolving role of AI in cybersecurity, stating: "In the future, cybersecurity will be the cornerstone of digital trust, with AI as both a shield and a sword. As we harness AI’s power to predict and counter threats, we must also guard against its misuse, ensuring a secure and resilient digital landscape for all." This exclusive, invitation-only summit will offer: Expert-Led Keynotes & Panel Discussions – Insightful sessions on evolving cybersecurity threats.

IT & OT Security Showcases – Live solution demonstrations from industry leaders.

High-Level Networking – Engage with CISOs, CIOs, IT Directors, and industry experts.

CyberX Global Awards – Recognizing excellence in cybersecurity innovation and leadership. Speaking about the importance of ICS & OT security, Abdul Salam Knio, Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, stated: "Excited to be part of this event, sharing and learning valuable insights about the ICS OT security footprint in Qatar." Top cybersecurity innovators, including Mannai TechHub, Secure Domains, SecPod, DigitalXForce, Illumio, Resecurity, MBCOM Technologies, Kaspersky, HPE Aruba Networking, Seclore, OpenText, SentinelOne, XONA, ThreatLocker, Ivanti, Yogosha, and Zscaler, are set to showcase their cutting-edge solutions at CyberX Qatar 2025. Organized by BConnect Global and CyberXGlobal, the event is supported by key partners, including Mannai TechHub as the Official ICT Partner. Event Details: Date: February 5, 2025

Location: Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas | Doha, Qatar For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, visit www.cyberxqatar.com. About CyberX Global CyberX Global is a premier cybersecurity conference series dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing among industry leaders worldwide. Each edition provides a platform for thought leadership, industry insights, and strategic networking. About Organizer BConnect Global is a global firm with a novel approach in organizing conferences, events, exhibitions, round-tables and awards. A platform that brings together industry game changers, seasoned entrepreneurs, new entrants and keen learners. Media Contact – ari@bconnectglobal.com





