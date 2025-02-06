

SINGAPORE, Feb 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider in strategic information and professional services, presents the Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements online masterclass, scheduled to go live on 4th February & 15th September 2025. In the global marketplace of 2020s, both developed and developing economies urgently need to master the key techniques and models for transforming to renewable generation while strengthening the reliability of new energy markets and systems. These focus on adapting and negotiating the latest models for Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements (RE PPAs) and on rapidly attracting new private investments in renewable energy sources. Unlike past fossil-fuel based Independent Power Project (IPP) models that featured standardized take-or- pay contracts – today’s renewable energy markets demand more innovative incentives to attract RE supply, conform to RE generation availability, ensure power system reliability, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Government power sector strategies are now struggling to choose among different practical incentives for new private investments in the renewable technologies including solar energy, wind power, bio-mass incineration and mini-hydro investments. This interactive 5-session workshop will provide clear explanations of the new models of Renewable Energy PPA risk allocation, of ensuring project bankability, of allowing RE generators to compete in energy markets and power pools. The practical models for RE investment credit enhancements will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of RE PPA contracts, renewable project finance transactions, and competitive energy markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. A participant from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development remarked, “A well delivered course and a trainer with deep experience. Particularly valuable sessions included the group work negotiating a PPA.” Another participant from Marsh commented, ““This was well delivered training - covering many aspects both theory and practical.” Why Attend Best practices from international case studies of successful RE PPAs to avoid common pitfalls

Direct the legal design of RE PPAs based on your own company’s risk profile and corporate goals

Lead strategies for the design and regulation of new competitive electricity markets to attract renewable private power investments

Develop clear incentives for bankable private investments in renewable energy generation

Environmental, social & governance (ESG) impact mitigation techniques to ensure sustainability

Manage successful renewable power project finance transactions Want to learn more Simply email to calvin@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0235 to register your attendance. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/pparenewable About Infocus International Group Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients’ needs and respond with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Infocus International Group

Sectors: Trade Shows, Alternative Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

