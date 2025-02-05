

Road Town, BVI, Feb 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - RentFi has successfully launched its blockchain-based real estate investment platform, making property investment as simple as buying a token. Through its $RENT token, now actively trading, investors worldwide can earn rental income without the traditional hurdles of property ownership. "Real estate investment has always been profitable but often unreachable for most people. We've changed that by making it as easy as buying any other digital asset," explains the RentFi Foundation. "Anyone with a smartphone can now invest in real estate and earn rental income." RentFi's platform transforms how people invest in property through several key innovations: The platform distributes rental income in two ways: 50% goes directly to token holders as regular passive income, while the other 50% is used for token buybacks and burns, helping increase token value over time. Built on the Solana blockchain, RentFi ensures that transactions are fast and affordable. The platform has set a maximum supply of 100 million tokens, and implementing a deflationary system that supports long-term value growth. "Traditional real estate investment typically requires large down payments, complex paperwork, and ongoing property management," says the RentFi Foundation. "Our platform eliminates these barriers. Token holders can start earning rental income without dealing with tenants, maintenance, or legal complexities." The project's innovative approach provides several benefits for investors: Access to a diverse property portfolio, reducing the risks typically associated with single-property investments

Regular rental income distributed automatically to token holders

No property management responsibilities

Easy entry and exit through token trading

Potential for token value appreciation through systematic buybacks RentFi marks a significant step forward in making real estate investment accessible to everyone. Through its global portfolio, the platform combines the stability of property investment with the convenience of digital assets, creating new opportunities for both experienced investors and newcomers to the real estate market. Investors interested in participating can now purchase $RENT tokens through major cryptocurrency exchanges. For more information about RentFi and its innovative approach to real estate investment, visit rentfi.io or follow on X: @RentFi_io About RentFi RentFi Limited, the first-ever Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on blockchain, is revolutionizing property investment by making it accessible to everyone. By combining traditional real estate with blockchain technology, RentFi creates new opportunities for global investors to earn rental income without the complexities of direct property ownership. Social Links

