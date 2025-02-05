Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 6, 2025
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: RentF
RentFi Launching, Making Real Estate Investment Available to Everyone

Road Town, BVI, Feb 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - RentFi has successfully launched its blockchain-based real estate investment platform, making property investment as simple as buying a token. Through its $RENT token, now actively trading, investors worldwide can earn rental income without the traditional hurdles of property ownership.

"Real estate investment has always been profitable but often unreachable for most people. We've changed that by making it as easy as buying any other digital asset," explains the RentFi Foundation. "Anyone with a smartphone can now invest in real estate and earn rental income."

RentFi's platform transforms how people invest in property through several key innovations:

The platform distributes rental income in two ways: 50% goes directly to token holders as regular passive income, while the other 50% is used for token buybacks and burns, helping increase token value over time.

Built on the Solana blockchain, RentFi ensures that transactions are fast and affordable. The platform has set a maximum supply of 100 million tokens, and implementing a deflationary system that supports long-term value growth.

"Traditional real estate investment typically requires large down payments, complex paperwork, and ongoing property management," says the RentFi Foundation. "Our platform eliminates these barriers. Token holders can start earning rental income without dealing with tenants, maintenance, or legal complexities."

The project's innovative approach provides several benefits for investors:

  • Access to a diverse property portfolio, reducing the risks typically associated with single-property investments
  • Regular rental income distributed automatically to token holders
  • No property management responsibilities
  • Easy entry and exit through token trading
  • Potential for token value appreciation through systematic buybacks

RentFi marks a significant step forward in making real estate investment accessible to everyone. Through its global portfolio, the platform combines the stability of property investment with the convenience of digital assets, creating new opportunities for both experienced investors and newcomers to the real estate market.

Investors interested in participating can now purchase $RENT tokens through major cryptocurrency exchanges. For more information about RentFi and its innovative approach to real estate investment, visit rentfi.io or follow on X: @RentFi_io

About RentFi

RentFi Limited, the first-ever Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on blockchain, is revolutionizing property investment by making it accessible to everyone. By combining traditional real estate with blockchain technology, RentFi creates new opportunities for global investors to earn rental income without the complexities of direct property ownership.

Social Links
X: https://x.com/RentFi_io
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/rentfi/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rentfi-io/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RentFi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572318017380
Telegram: https://t.me/rentfi_io

Media Contact
Brand: RentFi
Contact: media team
Website: https://rentfi.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: RentF

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements: Analyzing, Structuring, and Negotiating for Bankable Green Investments in Competitive Markets  
Feb 6, 2025 17:45 HKT/SGT
RentFi Launching, Making Real Estate Investment Available to Everyone  
Feb 6, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch New Model of the "Ene-Conductor" Heat Source Control System  
Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:51:00 PM
Hitachi establishes its fourth Corporate Venture Capital Fund to capture technology turning points and future growth opportunities  
Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:32:00 PM
Blackbox Press Event and Regional Government Roundtable  
Feb 6, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LGI) Unveils MyGo+: A Telematics-Based App for Safer Driving  
Feb 6, 2025 08:30 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Appoints DGWA as European Financial Markets Advisor  
Feb 5, 2025 21:39 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Gold Corp Increases the Dimensions of the Hat Polymetallic Deposit with High-Grade and Extensive Mineralization in Drill Holes H075 to H077  
Feb 5, 2025 18:59 HKT/SGT
Approval in Principle (AiP) Acquired from Classification Society for Low-Pressure Type Coastal Liquefied CO2 Carrier  
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4:46:00 PM
Toyota Powers On New North Carolina Automotive Battery Plant  
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 12:59:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       