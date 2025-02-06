Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 7, 2025
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 20:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SAS Maison Wessman
KALEO Frontman JJ Julius Son and Entrepreneur Robert Wessman to Launch Unique Limited-Edition Wine Collection at WineParis
An Icelandic Merger of Music and Winemaking

SAINT-CERNIN-DE-LABARDE, DORDOGNE, FRANCE, Feb 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - JJ Julius Son, acclaimed frontman for the internationally renowned blues-rock band KALEO, and entrepreneur Robert Wessman have joined forces, creating a limited-edition wine collection. This collaboration highlights their shared Icelandic heritage and promises to deliver an exquisite experience for wine enthusiasts and music lovers.

KALEO Frontman JJ Julius Son and Entrepreneur Robert Wessman to Launch Unique Limited-Edition Wine Collection at WineParis

The wines were created in the summer of 2024, by JJ and Robert, at the Maison Wessman winery in France, blending countless samples from barrels in the maison's cellar, under the supervision of oenologist Julien Viaud, of Michel Rolland and Associates.

JJ and Robert will formally launch the collection on Feb. 10, 2025, at the global trade fair "WineParis."

"We are excited to embark on this journey together," said Robert Wessman. "The goal is to create wines that not only delight the palate but also tell a story of friendship and collaboration."

JJ Julius Son added, "This project is a dream come true. Combining my love for music with the art of winemaking is a unique opportunity, and I can't wait to share these wines with the world."

The wine collection includes two white wines, from 100% Chardonnay grapes, and two red wines, blends of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. The wine bottles features a QR code, which gives access to an original song by JJ, titled "One More Glass of Wine." The song remains unreleased and can only be accessed by scanning the QR code on the bottle.

Robert Wessman is an Icelandic entrepreneur. Maison Wessman, known for high-quality wines from the vineyards of Chateau de Saint-Cernin and Vignoble des Verdots, is a passion project founded by Robert and his wife Ksenia.

JJ is the leader of KALEO and has led the band to international fame, with such hits as "Way Down We Go" and "All the Pretty Girls." He is known for his one-of-a-kind voice and songwriting prowess.

Robert and JJ both grew up in the small village of Mosfellsbaer, outside Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. Their drive and individual talent have vaulted them to international success within their respective fields.

Wines from the collection will be ready to order in February 2025.

Contacts
Direct Sales and Media Inquiries
marketing@maisonwessman-wines.com

Social Media
https://maisonwessman-wines.com/en/
https://www.instagram.com/julius_son/?hl=en

Distribution Partners
USA: Alchemy Wine and Spirits - sales@alchemyus.com
UK: Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France - orders@vigneronsdefrance.co.uk
Iceland: Globus ehf - globus@globus.is

Contact Information
Marie-Cécile MAINHAGU
Marketing Director
marketing@maisonwessman-wines.com

SOURCE: SAS Maison Wessman




Topic: Press release summary
Source: SAS Maison Wessman
Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
U.S.-Based Blockchain Kadena and Croatian Football Federation (HNS) Partner to Revolutionize Fan Engagement  
Feb 6, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
Winvest Group Powers Web3.0 Expansion with Multi-Channel Financing  
Feb 6, 2025 22:30 HKT/SGT
KALEO Frontman JJ Julius Son and Entrepreneur Robert Wessman to Launch Unique Limited-Edition Wine Collection at WineParis  
Feb 6, 2025 20:08 HKT/SGT
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements: Analyzing, Structuring, and Negotiating for Bankable Green Investments in Competitive Markets  
Feb 6, 2025 17:45 HKT/SGT
RentFi Launching, Making Real Estate Investment Available to Everyone  
Feb 6, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch New Model of the "Ene-Conductor" Heat Source Control System  
Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:51:00 PM
Hitachi establishes its fourth Corporate Venture Capital Fund to capture technology turning points and future growth opportunities  
Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:32:00 PM
Blackbox Press Event and Regional Government Roundtable  
Feb 6, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LGI) Unveils MyGo+: A Telematics-Based App for Safer Driving  
Feb 6, 2025 08:30 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Appoints DGWA as European Financial Markets Advisor  
Feb 5, 2025 21:39 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EmergeTech 2025
7   February
Hyderabad, India
ESG and Sustainability
10   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13   March
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13   May
Online
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1   July
Online
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26   August
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10   November
Online
Energy Storage
17   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       