HONG KONG, Feb 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As we welcome the Year of the Snake, uSMART Hong Kong extends its best wishes for a prosperous year filled with happiness, success and new opportunities.

We are pleased to announce that uSMART Capital, LLC, a sister company of uSMART Hong Kong, is now a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) (Central Registration Number CRD: 329365).

This milestone strengthens uSMART Hong Kong’s presence in the U.S. market, enabling it to offer compliant, secure, and efficient trading and investment services. It also underscores the group’s expertise in financial technology and commitment to global expansion.

Founded in 2018 and backed by strategic investor, Chow Tai Fook Holdings, uSMART Hong Kong is a leading FinTech brokerage platform, based in Hong Kong. Over the past seven years, the firm has excelled in strategic planning and innovation, focusing on integrating technology and finance. Its offerings includes securities, asset management, and wealth management. The company offers exclusive trading platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, through uSMART Securities in Hong Kong and Singapore. The group’s apps support diverse investment services, including stocks (Hong Kong, U.S., A-shares via Stock Connect, Singapore, Japan, UK), U.S. stock options, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, asset management, structured notes, futures, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and forex. uSMART Hong Kong also offers tailored asset management solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses.

Last year, uSMART Hong Kong established an office in the U.S., reinforcing its commitment to global growth. The group remains committed to delivering stable investment returns through diversified assets and global allocation, helping clients achieve long-term wealth growth and preservation.

Moving forward, uSMART Hong Kong remains dedicated to enhancing its platform through technological innovation and service upgrades. By lowering investment costs—offering zero-commission U.S. stock and options trading, as well as zero fees* for monthly stock purchases in the U.S. and Hong Kong—the group aims to optimise the trading experience and solidify its position as a leading global financial services provider.

*For more information, please visit https://www.usmart.hk/en

