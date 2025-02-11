

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Fourth Star, a leading immersive media and game streaming virtual reality platform, is pleased to announce that its native utility token, FSTR, is now a verified listing available on CoinMarketCap. This milestone marks a significant step in increasing FSTR's visibility, accessibility, credibility, and value within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. With its verified listing, FSTR is now easier to track, analyze, and trade. CoinMarketCap provides users with real-time market data, including pricing trends, market capitalization, exchange listings, and trading volume, ensuring greater transparency and accessibility for traders and investors. FSTR verified listing on CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/fourth-star/ Enhanced Trading with CoinMarketCap Listing The CoinMarketCap listing brings substantial improvements to FSTR trading, making it easier for investors to discover, monitor, and engage with the token. Increased visibility on CMC helps attract new traders, enhancing market liquidity and price stability. Additionally, traders can now access accurate, up-to-the-minute trading data, empowering them to make informed decisions while supporting a more dynamic and active trading environment. "This listing is an important step in solidifying FSTR’s presence in the digital asset space," said Greg Simon, CEO of Fourth Star. "As we continue to expand our metaverse, we are committed to ensuring that FSTR remains a valuable and functional currency within our ecosystem." As a U.S.-based corporation, Fourth Star and its FSTR utility token are strategically positioned to capitalize on the incoming federal administration's commitment to accelerating the growth of the U.S. crypto industry. With an increased focus on fostering domestic blockchain innovation, Fourth Star is well-aligned to thrive in this evolving regulatory landscape and expand its impact within the digital economy. What is Fourth Star? Fourth Star is an immersive media and game streaming VR platform. It redefines entertainment by allowing users to seamlessly transition from traditional 2D films into breathtaking, interactive 360-degree stereoscopic gamified experiences, where users can step into the action, interact with characters, and experience stories from a first-person perspective. Fourth Star transforms entertainment into fully immersive, gamified adventures.



Click for an introduction to Fourth Star's 'New Entertainment Frontier' Fourth Star offers next-level interactive entertainment, allowing you to watch a film and then seamlessly step into its world for fully gamified, immersive experiences. With over thirty interactive environments to explore, from deep-space colonies to futuristic metropolises, the expansive digital universe is yours to discover. Enjoy personalized spaces by relaxing in your own luxury ship or apartment, where you can access hours of immersive entertainment content. Engage socially by inviting friends to explore, play, and interact within the Fourth Star universe. For creators, the platform provides powerful monetization opportunities through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and brand partnerships. Additionally, AI integration enhances immersion with advanced AI companions, delivering unique and dynamic experiences. Powering the Fourth Star Immersive Media Experience As the foundational token of Fourth Star, FSTR powers a seamless digital economy, offering users a range of benefits and experiences. Holders enjoy a 25% discount on virtual assets, including apartments, ships, and AI companions, compared to fiat prices. The token also enables rental income opportunities, allowing users to acquire and rent high-value assets such as luxury apartments, starships, and AI companions. Additionally, FSTR unlocks VIP access to premium entertainment, immersive VR films, live events, and interactive experiences. For content creators and brand partners, Fourth Star provides a lucrative ecosystem where they can generate recurring revenue through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and brand collaborations.







Why Fourth Star Chose Polygon: Scalability, Gaming, and Ecosystem Growth The FSTR smart contract is built on the Polygon Network, ensuring security, efficiency, and long-term scalability. Fourth Star chose Polygon for its low transaction fees, high-speed infrastructure, and eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, making FSTR transactions fast, cost-effective, and highly accessible for in-app purchases, rentals, and content creator rewards. Additionally, Polygon is widely adopted by the gaming community due to its scalability, seamless integration with Web3 gaming, and strong developer ecosystem. As Fourth Star continues to expand, we look forward to working with game developers on Polygon as an additional distribution platform, providing them with new opportunities to showcase and monetize their content while together promoting the Polygon ecosystem. For details on Fourth Star's vision and the role of FSTR, read our Whitepaper here. To verify the FSTR smart contract, visit the contract address on PolygonScan here. About Fourth Star Fourth Star is the leading immersive media and game streaming virtual reality platform, offering next-generation entertainment experiences that seamlessly blend traditional media with fully interactive, gamified environments. With an extensive catalog of content, a vibrant creator ecosystem, and a growing community, Fourth Star is revolutionizing how users engage with entertainment in the digital age. Fourth Star was acquired in September 2024 by CEO Greg Simon and CTO Craig Wiltshire in a management buyout, a testament to their passion and belief in its future. For more information, visit www.fourthstar.com. Follow us on Social Media

