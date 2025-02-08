

NEW YORK, Feb 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime, a leading prop trading firm, has launched a series of impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including school renovations, community support programs, and environmental sustainability efforts, aimed at creating lasting positive change. In a world where businesses are often measured by their bottom line, Hola Prime, an award-winning prop trading firm, is proving that true success goes beyond financial returns. While known for funding traders, the company is also investing in communities, ensuring that its impact extends far beyond the trading world. Through a series of CSR initiatives, Hola Prime is redefining corporate responsibility by transforming lives and fostering hope where it’s needed most. Renovating School: A Better Space To Learn At Tarauli School, Punjab the firm took on the challenge of turning an abandoned backyard into a thriving playfield. The newly developed ground now fosters teamwork, discipline, and a love for sports among students. Beyond the physical transformation, the team engaged over 200 students in workshops and interactive sessions, reinforcing the belief that education extends beyond textbooks. Volunteers also distributed 500+ books and essential school supplies, ensuring that students have the resources they need to excel academically. Challenging Stigmas at Chandi Kusht Ashram Society Stepping into the Chandi Kusht Ashram Society, a shelter for people affected by leprosy, the team didn’t just donate - it connected. Volunteers prepared meals, reaching and supporting 400 families, fostering moments of warmth, inclusion, and acceptance. By engaging directly, Hola Prime aims to break down societal barriers and promote empathy as a key driver of change. The visit also included motivational support to empower them with strength and lift their spirits with affection. Bringing Joy to Young Cancer Fighters At Access Life, Chandigarh, a shelter supporting over 2500 children battling cancer, the firm crafted a day of laughter, imagination, and art therapy. Children sculpted clay toys, painted vibrant lanterns and enjoyed a mesmerizing magic and puppet show. The initiative was designed not just to entertain but to provide therapeutic relief, proving that healing extends beyond medicine. In addition to the entertainment, the company provided 150+ art supply kits, 100 wellness kits, and 50 handmade toys to support the children’s emotional well-being. Sustainability and Green Initiatives Hola Prime’s commitment to positive change goes beyond social initiatives. As part of its sustainability efforts, the company also spearheaded a tree plantation drive alongside the students of Tarauli School, planting over 300 trees to promote environmental consciousness from a young age. By integrating green initiatives into its outreach programs, the firm is ensuring that its impact is not only social but also ecological. A Business Model Rooted in Social Good By going beyond traditional CSR and embedding compassion into its business ethos, Hola Prime is redefining what it means to be a responsible corporation. Whether funding traders or funding futures, the company continues to invest in meaningful change. In a fast-paced financial world, it serves as a reminder that the most valuable returns are the lives we touch. Social Links

