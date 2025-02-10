

BENGALURU, INDIA, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform, and a Quess company, announced the appointment of Mr. V Suresh as its Chief Executive Officer.



With over two decades of experience in the e-recruitment ecosystem, internet domain and digital transformation. Suresh brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a forward-looking vision to foundit. Throughout his career, he has driven transformational growth, expanded market presence, and established successful digital platforms across sectors. His customer-centric mindset and operational acumen make him the ideal leader to accelerate foundit’s growth trajectory. Originally known as Monster (APAC & ME) the company rebranded to foundit in 2022 to mark its evolution as a leading jobs and talent platform. Ajit Isaac, Managing Director of Quess Corp, the parent company of foundit, said: “Suresh’s deep understanding of the digital talent ecosystem and proven ability to scale businesses will help us strengthen our leadership position in the market. Under his stewardship, we aim to further refine our platform, enhance our services, and continue bridging the talent gap across industries and geographies.” "I am privileged to lead foundit at this exciting stage in its journey. With a strong legacy and an advanced AI-driven platform, foundit is uniquely positioned to transform how talent and opportunity connect. Throughout my career, I have focused on harnessing technology to create impactful, customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to building on this foundation to drive innovation, growth, and excellence across APAC and the Middle East,” said V Suresh, Chief Executive Officer, foundit. Suresh’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for foundit, as it leverages AI-powered technology to deliver personalised job search, enable precision hiring, and foster stronger employer-candidate connections. About foundit (APAC & Middle East)



foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to its innovative AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation and interview preparation. foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with the right job roles and upskilling opportunities. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge tools to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With its advanced technology, foundit is efficiently bridging the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture. To learn more about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.hk| www.foundit.id



