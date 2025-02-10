Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 10, 2025
Monday, 10 February 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: foundit
foundit Appoints V Suresh as Chief Executive Officer

BENGALURU, INDIA, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform, and a Quess company, announced the appointment of Mr. V Suresh as its Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of experience in the e-recruitment ecosystem, internet domain and digital transformation. Suresh brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a forward-looking vision to foundit. Throughout his career, he has driven transformational growth, expanded market presence, and established successful digital platforms across sectors. His customer-centric mindset and operational acumen make him the ideal leader to accelerate foundit’s growth trajectory.

Originally known as Monster (APAC & ME) the company rebranded to foundit in 2022 to mark its evolution as a leading jobs and talent platform.           

Ajit Isaac, Managing Director of Quess Corp, the parent company of foundit, said: “Suresh’s deep understanding of the digital talent ecosystem and proven ability to scale businesses will help us strengthen our leadership position in the market. Under his stewardship, we aim to further refine our platform, enhance our services, and continue bridging the talent gap across industries and geographies.”

"I am privileged to lead foundit at this exciting stage in its journey. With a strong legacy and an advanced AI-driven platform, foundit is uniquely positioned to transform how talent and opportunity connect. Throughout my career, I have focused on harnessing technology to create impactful, customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to building on this foundation to drive innovation, growth, and excellence across APAC and the Middle East,” said V Suresh, Chief Executive Officer, foundit.

Suresh’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for foundit, as it leverages AI-powered technology to deliver personalised job search, enable precision hiring, and foster stronger employer-candidate connections.

About foundit (APAC & Middle East)

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to its innovative AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation and interview preparation. foundit has connected over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries with the right job roles and upskilling opportunities. 

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge tools to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With its advanced technology, foundit is efficiently bridging the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies.

Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

To learn more about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph |  www.foundit.hkwww.foundit.id

Media Contact:
Namrata Sharma
Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com
+6581383034




Topic: Press release summary
Source: foundit
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily News, HR, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

foundit
Dec 27, 2024 15:20 HKT/SGT
Annual Surge of 37% in Legal and Compliance Job Roles while overall hiring drops 6% in Singapore: foundit Insights Tracker
Nov 28, 2024 06:00 HKT/SGT
foundit Insights Tracker Reveals 20% Surge in Hiring Activity in the Philippines: A Beacon for Southeast Asia
Oct 28, 2024 12:50 HKT/SGT
Education Sector and Marketing & Communications Roles Lead Singapore's Job Market Recovery
Oct 21, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Majority of Singapore Employees Comfortable Discussing Mental Health at Work, foundit Survey Reveals
Sept 19, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysia's Job Market Shows 14% Year-on-Year Growth in August 2024
Aug 6, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Hiring For Legal Professionals Surges 24% Year-on-Year Amidst Overall Market Adjustments: foundit Insights Tracker
July 22, 2024 08:50 HKT/SGT
67% of Philippine Companies Offer LGBTQIA+ Benefits, Signalling Strong Diversity Progress
July 15, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
foundit Survey: 52% of Singaporean organisations show responsiveness to diversity issues, highlighting key growth opportunities
July 4, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian companies have significant scope to promote diversity at the workplace - according to a foundit survey
May 9, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Retail Sector Sees a 173% Growth in Hiring: foundit Insights Tracker
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       