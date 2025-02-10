

BANGKOK, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EVCharge Live Thailand 2025 is set to take place on 26-27 February 2025 at Hall EH 98, BITEC, Bangkok. The event, which is co-located with Solar & Storage Live and The Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand, will provide attendees with access to three major industry events under one pass, covering advancements in EV technology, road infrastructure, and energy solutions. The event will showcase an impressive lineup of sponsors and exhibitors, including global leaders BOSCH, Infineon, and HERE Technologies, who are driving innovation in the EV ecosystem. A key highlight is the participation of EVALL, which is bringing 10 Korean companies showcasing cutting-edge solutions in various aspects of EV charging, from advanced batteries to intelligent software for charging points. Other international exhibitors include renowned names like Autel, Shenzhen Musk Industrial, and EOSVolt, all of whom are set to unveil groundbreaking technologies and products. In addition, the exhibition will feature electric vans and Thailand’s iconic electric tuk-tuks, offering attendees a hands-on look at how electrification is transforming mobility across sectors. The EVCharge Live 2025 Conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including prominent government officials and industry experts. Highlights include: Pornprom Vikitsreth, Chief Sustainability Officer and Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, as the Guest of Honor. Dr. Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Inspector General, Ministry of Transport, who will share insights into policy advancements shaping Thailand’s transportation future. Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai, Group Executive Vice President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), with an expert perspective on the intersection of intelligent transport systems and sustainability. Tanita Sirisup, Acting Senior Executive Investment Advisor and Executive Director of the Foreign Investment Marketing Division, Board of Investment, to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand’s thriving EV sector. Speakers will explore key topics such as sustainable transportation, EV infrastructure development, and Thailand's leadership in advancing the electrification of fleets. Attendees will gain exclusive insights and strategies for navigating the dynamic EV landscape. The event is expected to attract EV manufacturers, infrastructure providers, policymakers, and investors, offering a platform for industry collaboration and business expansion. Attendees will have access to networking sessions, product demonstrations, and conference discussions designed to foster partnerships and accelerate market growth. This event is free to attend. Registration is still open at www.terrapinn.com/MoreEVChargeTH25 EVCharge Live Thailand 2025 will take place at Hall EH 98, BITEC, Bangkok, on 26-27 February 2025. For more information on EVCharge Live Thailand 2025, please visit: www.terrapinn.com/MoreEVChargeTH25 EVCharge Live Thailand 2025



Conference dates and opening hours -

26 February 2025: 0900 – 1700

27 February 2025: 0855 – 1700 Exhibition dates and opening hours -

26 February 2025: 0830 – 1730

27 February 2025: 0830 – 1730 Venue: Hall EH98, BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand About Terrapinn Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something Terrapinn – spark something. www.terrapinn.com Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to: Edlyn Cho at edlyn.cho@terrapinn.com





