

MUMBAI, INDIA, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Venturi Partners, a leading consumer fund in India and Southeast Asia, today announced a $25 million investment in JQR (Just Quick Run), a rapidly emerging brand in the affordable footwear segment. This marks the first venture capital funding for JQR, with Venturi acquiring an undisclosed minority stake. Founded in 2014, JQR is today, a highly trusted brand in India’s $12 billion mid and economy priced footwear segment. With vertically integrated manufacturing, in-house design capabilities and strong offline distribution, JQR consistently delivers high quality products at affordable price points. Rishika Chandan, Managing Director of Venturi Partners, commented: “We are very excited to partner with JQR. The footwear industry is seeing strong support from government policies, and we believe there is a significant gap in the price segment that JQR operates in. India’s consumer market continues to have a dearth of high-quality, affordable brands, and our mission at Venturi is to identify and scale such businesses across categories. JQR has impressed us with its product quality, design aesthetic, in-house manufacturing, and well-established distribution network. We look forward to working closely with the founders to accelerate their growth trajectory.” This funding will allow JQR to further expand its offline presence to new markets as well as launch its online channel, and further enhance its product offerings to meet India's rising demand for affordable, high-quality sneakers. The promoter brothers of JQR, Rinku, Sunil and Manish Garg commented: “The partnership with Venturi Partners marks an exciting milestone in JQR’s journey. The investment will not only allow us to accelerate our growth and deliver value to our consumers, but, with their support and expertise, we are also confident that JQR will emerge as the leading brand in its category and deliver strong value to all stakeholders.” This investment is part of Venturi Partners’ broader strategy to empower audacious brands across sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) amongst others. Venturi Partners aims to support JQR not just with funding but also with strategic expertise, helping the company scale efficiently while staying true to its core brand identity. Venturi’s existing portfolio includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, DALI, and K-12 Techno. About Venturi Partners: Founded in 2020, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that enables consumer-facing businesses build disruptive brands in India and Southeast Asia. The firm provides growth funding to consumer-centric, purpose-driven brands, with a focus on retail, education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods, that have a shared desire to create a positive impact on the world. Venturi has built a unique investment platform for families wanting to participate in the long-term consumer growth trends in Asia. The platform is built around shared values and long-term partnerships, and aims to bring operational value-add to entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s leading brands in Asia. For more information, please visit www.venturi.partners About JQR: Founded in 2013, JQR Sports Shoes is a symbol of quality footwear in India. Known as the "People's Brand," the company has dedicated themselves to serving every Indian with shoes that redefine comfort, style, and durability. In 2015, the brand launched India's first fluorescent shoes. Over the years, JQR’s unwavering commitment to innovation has made the firm a leader in the footwear industry. Media Contacts

