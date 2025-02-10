

Mahe, Seychelles, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Move Digital, under the leadership of CEO Kristof Schöffling, is setting a groundbreaking trajectory for 2025, transitioning from an AI-first company to a premier consulting powerhouse for major family offices across Monaco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Bangkok, and other global financial hubs. This strategic shift positions Move Digital as the go-to advisor for high-net-worth individuals and influential organizations seeking cutting-edge AI solutions and investment exposure. AI-Powered Transformation Meets Elite Advisory Services Move Digital has long been at the forefront of technological innovation, pioneering AI-driven applications that enhance efficiency, accessibility, and user experience. Now, as the AI revolution accelerates, the company is expanding its impact beyond software—providing strategic counsel to family offices, corporations, and private investors looking to harness AI for competitive advantage. Schöffling's approach is clear: AI is not just a trend; it is an economic force that, when applied correctly, redefines industries. Move Digital is uniquely positioned to advise on AI's integration into business operations, offering solutions that improve efficiency, optimize workflows, and create long-term value. "Artificial intelligence is no longer a niche for tech firms—it's a transformative asset for global investors and enterprises. Move Digital is committed to bridging the gap between AI innovation and strategic investment, ensuring that businesses and high-net-worth individuals worldwide gain real exposure to its potential," Schöffling stated. Monaco: A Hub for AI Innovation and Strategic Investment A major focus of Move Digital's consulting division is Monaco—a global center for wealth management and economic innovation. The firm collaborates closely with leading family offices in the principality, guiding them on AI adoption, investment strategies, and the integration of smart AI solutions into corporate infrastructures. Through direct engagements with high-net-worth individuals and wealth managers, Move Digital provides tailored insights into the evolving AI landscape, helping stakeholders identify lucrative opportunities and future-proof their portfolios. Beyond Monaco, the firm's advisory reach extends across Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Bangkok, and other financial capitals, ensuring its clients stay ahead in the rapidly advancing AI ecosystem. Move Digital's expertise spans AI-powered automation, investment allocation strategies, and enterprise-level AI deployments, enabling organizations to leverage intelligent systems for maximum efficiency. Expanding AI's Role in Global Business and Investment Move Digital's shift into high-end consulting aligns with the increasing demand for AI-focused expertise among family offices, institutional investors, and multinational corporations. The firm's deep understanding of both AI development and its real-world applications allows it to offer exclusive insights into AI-driven wealth strategies, operational efficiencies, and next-gen technology adoption. As businesses and investors seek to navigate the complex AI landscape, Move Digital stands as a trusted partner—delivering tailored solutions that transform industries and secure long-term technological and financial advantages. About Kristof Schöffling Kristof Schöffling is a serial entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in emerging technologies. His leadership at Move Digital has established the company as a premier force in AI innovation and high-end consulting, helping businesses and investors capitalize on the future of artificial intelligence. About Move Digital Move Digital Limited is a global technology and consulting firm specializing in AI applications, strategic AI investment advisory, and smart AI solutions for enterprise efficiency. With operations spanning Monaco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Bangkok, and other major financial hubs, the company empowers family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and corporations to integrate AI for maximum impact. Media Contact

