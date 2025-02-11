

MORTSEL, BE, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AGFA HealthCare proudly celebrates a remarkable KLAS triple-win, securing two #1 Best in KLAS Awards for XERO® Viewer and VNA, alongside the KLAS Most Improved Software Product for 2025. "To receive a KLAS Award is one of the most notable wins for AGFA HealthCare, and a testament to the hard work we invest into our flagship platform. More importantly, it reflects the trust and recognition from our customers. Their success is our success, and to receive two such awards is simply breathtaking." - Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and service providers who excel in supporting healthcare professionals and patient care. Based on extensive customer feedback and evaluations, these awards highlight AGFA HealthCare's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. For 2025, AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging XERO® Viewer leads the Universal Viewer (Imaging) category for the second consecutive year, while Enterprise Imaging VNA secures top honors. These recognitions reaffirm the strength of AGFA's Enterprise Imaging Platform and its dedication to delivering value and support to healthcare providers worldwide.â€¯The award will be presented at the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony at HIMSS, where Nathalie McCaughley will proudly represent #TeamAGFA. KLAS CEO Adam Gale emphasizes the significance of these accolades: "Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards. Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights." Adding to this success, AGFA HealthCare is honored to receive the KLAS Most Improved Software Product for 2025. The award will be presented at the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony at ViVE. KLAS President Steve Low commends AGFA HealthCare's progress: "Receiving the KLAS Most Improved Vendor recognition requires humility and unwavering dedication to improvement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to AGFA HealthCare for achieving the accolade of 2025 Best in KLAS Most Improved Software Product. This award speaks to the improvements your customers have experienced this past year, and how they benefit both providers and the patients they care for." McCaughley further reflects on this achievement: "The Most Improved Software Product Award is a powerful validation of AGFA HealthCare's commitment to innovation and customer success. It highlights our role as a trusted partner, ensuring that our technology evolves to meet the needs of a rapidly advancing imaging landscape." This recognition reinforces AGFA HealthCare's dedication to advancing Enterprise Imaging and delivering innovative solutions that empower healthcare providers. We deeply appreciate the trust and collaboration of our valued customers and partners as we continue to shape the future of medical imaging. Join us at HIMSS25 to explore how AGFA HealthCare powers success in Enterprise Imaging. Attending the Annual Best in KLAS Awards Show? Look out for AGFA HealthCare as we celebrate our industry-leading achievements! More information can be found in 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. Visit the report for a complete view. About AGFA HealthCare At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn. About AGFA HealthCare XERO® Viewer AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging XERO® Universal Viewer is a revolutionary solution that allows healthcare professionals to work seamlessly, regardless of location. With XERO® Universal Viewer, users can effortlessly capture and upload images from any location that has an internet connection. The platform enhances the overall viewing experience, clinical depth, collaboration, and sharing capabilities - all within a single, user-friendly streaming web viewer. AGFA HealthCare's continuous pursuit of excellence is reflected in its innovative solutions, such as the XERO® Universal Viewer, which empowers healthcare professionals to elevate their standards of care through advanced imaging technology. About AGFA HealthCare VNA Implementing Enterprise Imaging VNA is about more than solving your imaging data storage challenges. It's about providing image identification and capturing workflows that ensure that your metadata has excellent quality when creating a patient longitudinal view accessible within the EMR. It is also about planning your archiving needs with the future in mind and exploring your cloud storage options. It supports your corporate evolution, such as becoming part of a regional network, reducing IT complexity and cost. 