

SINGAPORE, Mar 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has once again launched the Electricity Economics inChanging Electricity Markets virtual course and it will be commencing live on 14th May 2025. This is an essential course both for those generating and trading electricity and for those responsible for policy within the power industry. It leads you through a clear, accessible and thorough examination of the economics ofpower generation, from power plant cost influences to end-customer prices. It contextualises this analysis with keyconsideration of industry drivers and trends, including increasingly liberalized and competitive markets, evolvingpolicy support and management frameworks, the growth and integration of renewable power sources, and therestructuring of power systems towards more decentralised operations. One of our past participants from Electricity Generation Company Malawi shared that, “The course was veryenjoyable, with lots of demonstrations and case studies. The facilitator was just marvelous, up to the game. It was avalue for money workshop.” “He is a professional trainer with excellent presentation skills. The trainer is able to make simple presentations ofcomplex issues and has a very good knowledge of renewable matters. I highly recommend him as a trainer”, said apast participant from IDETA. We’ll examine these key questions: Which variables drive the economics of electricity generation?

How do generation costs combine with other factors to produce end-use electricity prices?

How are current technology & system trends impacting electricity costs and prices?

What are policymakers doing to keep costs down?

Who are the key stakeholders and influencers on electricity economics?

What are the value-chain impacts of market liberalization and competition?

How are solar and wind power (and other low-carbon options) changing market environments?

The presenter allows for and encourages plenty of Q&A and discusses the issues from multiple stakeholderperspectives; including power plant owners, investors, policymakers and energy customers. This online course is anessential primer for those seeking to navigate successful business routes through transitioning electricity systems.





