Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PeanutMedia
The First in China! BLA Submitted for Luzhu Biotech's Recombinant Herpes Zoster Vaccine Expected to Be Launched in 2026

HONG KONG, Feb 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On Feb. 9, 2025, the official website of the Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration of China indicates that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Luzhu Biotech’s (2480.HK) biological product for prophylaxis, Recombinant Herpes Zoster Vaccine (CHO Cells), has been accepted. This vaccine is the second recombinant herpes zoster vaccine worldwide—following GSK’s Shingrix—and the first of its kind to be submitted for market approval in China.

Translated version

Origin version

01

How Big Is the Herpes Zoster Vaccine Market?

BCHT’s Ganwei is currently the only domestically marketed herpes zoster vaccine in China. Since its launch in 2023, it has generated nearly RMB900 million in sales within the year, drawing significant market attention and rapidly intensifying competition in the field. As of Dec. 31, 2024, over 20 companies in China have advanced their herpes zoster vaccine pipelines into clinical trials or received Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals—an increase from just 4 companies in 2022.

In 2023, Zhifei Biological began distributing vaccine Shingrix in China imported from GSK. Shingrix was approved for the Chinese market in less than 3 months through the “Green Channel” in 2019 and was commercialized the following year. As a blockbuster vaccine, Shingrix achieved approximately USD4.2 billion in global sales in 2024, ranking third worldwide.

Ganwei and Shingrix represent two distinct technological approaches to herpes zoster vaccines, each with clear advantages and disadvantages. However, do their respective shortcomings in protection efficacy and side effects limit their broader market adoption? Could a new vaccine that combines the strengths of both while addressing their weakness further expand the herpes zoster vaccine market? If approved, Luzhu Biotech’s innovative Recombinant Herpes Zoster Vaccine could potentially be the breakthrough product that achieves this goal.

02

Luzhu Biotech’s Path to Innovation in Herpes Zoster Vaccines

Founded in 2001, Luzhu Biotech has been one of China’s leading innovators in vaccine development since its establishment. Before 2008, the company successfully developed three types of bacterial polysaccharide conjugate vaccines and two multivalent meningococcal polysaccharide vaccines, including but not limited to the world’s first AC-Hib conjugate vaccine, the liquid AC polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, and China’s first group ACYW135 meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine.

As Luzhu Biotech’s most advanced vaccine project, the company initiated the development of its recombinant herpes zoster vaccine in 2018. After 7 years of research, it has now reached the regulatory submission stage. Globally, only four herpes zoster vaccines are currently on the market—aside from Shingrix, the other three are live-attenuated vaccines.

Following the same recombinant protein technology pathway, Luzhu Biotech’s herpes zoster vaccine has undergone rigorous head-to-head comparisons with Shingrix in preclinical studies and Phases 1 and 3 clinical trials. According to publicly disclosed data, Luzhu Biotech’s vaccine has demonstrated superior cellular immune response and a more favorable safety profile compared to Shingrix.

Can this vaccine help Luzhu Biotech, a Hong Hong-listed Chapter 18A company, turn profitable and bring substantial revenue? Could it even become a globally recognized blockbuster? Notably, Luzhu Biotech’s herpes zoster vaccine is also undergoing clinical trials in the United States, making it the first Chinese vaccine to be submitted for approval in both China and the United States. If it surpasses Shingrix in overall effectiveness, including protection and safety, it could emerge as the best-in-class product, naturally paving the way for its success in the global market.

Whether Luzhu Biotech can inject new vitality into the global vaccine market remains an exciting prospect to watch.

PEANUT MEDIA LIMITED
Ms. Chen
Direct Line: +86-755-61619798 x8210
http://peanutmedia.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PeanutMedia
Sectors: eSports, Gaming
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

PeanutMedia
Apr 17, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Interior Design Firm Junee (JUNE) to Debut on the Nasdaq
Apr 8, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Insights into CMGE (0302. HK) 2023 Financial Results: Rich Reserve of New Games Set to Drive Significant Business Growth
Apr 8, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
CMGE Released Its Annual Performance Report: After Adjustments, Net Profit Turned from Loss to Profit, With Non-Recurring Operating Profit Reaching 107 million Yuan
Mar 22, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Newborn Town Announces 2023 Annual Results with a YoY Increase of Nearly 300% in Profit
Jan 22, 2023 03:00 HKT/SGT
Apps like Tinder are changing from dating tools to party places as more people enjoy the single life
Jan 17, 2023 15:50 HKT/SGT
ShineGlobal Social Networking Market Report 2022: ByteDance, Match Group, Newborn Town & More Lead Industry Trends
Aug 30, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Newborn Town releases its 2022 Interim Results; Breakthrough in core social networking business, accelerated diversified growth
Mar 31, 2022 03:00 HKT/SGT
Weimob (2013.HK) Smart Retail sends SaaS revenues soaring 90.9%
Sept 28, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Global New Material, leading the new materials industry, answers in its interim report after 19-day price rally
Sept 8, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Following CMGE's Footprints through its 2021 Interim Financial Report
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       