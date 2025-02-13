

SINGAPORE, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Announcing date for the ESG and Sustainability virtual workshop, set to go live on 10th February 2025. As the world increasingly values responsible and ethical business practices, this course provides a comprehensiveexploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles alongside practical approaches to sustainability.Over 6 sessions, delegates will gain a full picture on how business models can define their purpose and legitimacythrough social and environmental lens. Delegates will also examine the main sustainable finance instruments, theICMA principles and standards established to promote transparency and integrity in the market, with a deep-dive intoeach instrument’s features, benefits, and applications. Through case studies and expert-led discussions, delegates will learn how to structure and evaluate ESG frameworks,integrate governance policies, adapt business models that prioritise social and environmental legitimacy, and designportfolio management aligned with net-zero principles. Upon completing this course, participants will be well-equipped with the knowledge and skills to incorporate ESGvalues and sustainable practices to the global drive toward sustainability. This course is ideal for business leaders,policy makers, investors, and anyone committed to developing sustainable strategies and implementing responsiblepractices in their fields. Course Sessions The ESG and sustainable finance markets today Environmental factors: standards and disclosures Understanding ESG analysis and valuation ESG ratings and scores Approaches to ESG portfolio management and integration ESG regulation and ESG reporting Benefits of Attending Articulate why ESG factors and sustainability risks are gaining importance and how they can impact on thevalue of your company

Interpret ESG ratings & scores and apply best practice ESG analysis in valuing companies

Evaluate appropriate ESG scenarios and integrate them into company analytical frameworks

Assess ESG risks in companies and investment portfolios

Utilise appropriate tools for integrated ESG portfolio management

Identify how ESG and sustainability disclosure frameworks can be integrated into internal processes About Infocus International Group Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services fordiverse business communities. We recognise clients’ needs and respond with innovative and result orientedprogrammes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level ofquality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For moreinformation: www.infocusinternational.com Want to learn more Simply email calvin@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0235 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure.For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/ESG





