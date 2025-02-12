Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 20:59 HKT/SGT
Source: Pressmaster DMCC
Unity Scents Launches Revolutionary Oil-Based Perfumes, Challenging Industry Norms

Sydney, Australia--(ACN Newswire - February 11, 2025) - Unity Scents Pty Ltd (www.unityscents.com), the Australian-born fragrance brand known for its innovative approach to perfumes, is relaunching globally this February-just in time for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day gifting, making it the perfect choice for celebrating loved ones year-round.

Founded in December 2022 and soft-launched in May 2024, Unity Scents has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by a mission to revolutionize the fragrance industry with sustainable and user-friendly innovations.

Innovative Fragrance Application

Unity Scents introduces a roll-on applicator designed to reduce waste and avoid the discomfort associated with traditional spray perfumes. The roll-on method ensures the scent is applied directly to the skin, offering a more controlled and personal fragrance experience without affecting others nearby.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/240396_bf35576b242989f1_001.jpg

Unity Scents

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/240396_bf35576b242989f1_001full.jpg

The brand's formulas are free from alcohol, parabens, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals, placing skin health and sustainability at the forefront. Crafted with a base of organic jojoba oil, the perfumes not only nourish the skin but also provide a long-lasting fragrance experience.

Unity Scents' compact, travel-friendly bottles meet TSA regulations, making them ideal for on-the-go use. The brand is also 100% vegan and cruelty-free, maintaining strict ethical standards by avoiding animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.

The Essence of Unity Scents

At the heart of Unity Scents lies its dedication to storytelling through fragrance. The brand embraces the idea that scents evoke powerful memories-reminders of loved ones, cherished trips, or significant milestones. This emotional connection inspired the brand's evolution.

Unity Scents is inviting its community to become co-creators. Starting with Season 3, individuals can apply to share personal stories that will inspire new fragrances. Selected participants will collaborate with the brand to design perfumes that encapsulate their memories and experiences.

Applications to participate can be submitted via email at storytellers@unityscents.com.

Vision and Values

Unity Scents envisions disrupting traditional practices in the perfume industry by offering fragrances that combine practicality and personal significance. The brand focuses on fostering connection and resilience through its products.

As founder Joshua Haines explains, "The one thing we all have in common is that we are all different. There will always be people who don't share our preferences, and that's okay. Resilience is about accepting differences rather than imposing beliefs or values on others."

About Unity Scents

​​Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/240396_bf35576b242989f1_002.jpg

Unity Scents founders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/240396_bf35576b242989f1_002full.jpg

Unity Scents was founded by Joshua Haines, whose entrepreneurial journey has been shaped by resilience, determination, and advocacy for fairness and justice. His vision for the brand reflects his passion for challenging norms and creating meaningful opportunities.

Haines is joined by Aleks Vranic, a childhood friend and business partner. Born in Eastern Europe and raised with a deep appreciation for fragrances through his family's perfume shop, Vranic brings expertise and creativity to Unity Scents. His shared passion for storytelling and quality has been instrumental in the brand's relaunch.

Together, Haines and Vranic aim to transform the perfume industry by offering a fresh perspective rooted in creativity, connection, and ethical values.

Media Contact

Joshua Haines
Founder, Unity Scents
storytellers@unityscents.com

Currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

VoIP (Phone) - +61 (0) 2 7259 8123
Mobile - +61 427 944 444 or +971 52 6736 (Also available on WhatsApp)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240396




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Pressmaster DMCC
Sectors: Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

