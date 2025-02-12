Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CIDCO
Maharashtra gets Major Economic Boost as CIDCO Signs Landmark MoUs at World Economic Forum, DAVOS
Historic International Educity Launches in Navi Mumbai, Set to Revolutionize Education

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Feb 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a ground-breaking move, CIDCO has signed four landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble CM, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, and guidance of the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister & Urban Development Minister, Shri. Eknath Shinde, giving a major boost to Maharashtra's economy. Shri. Vijay Singhal, IAS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO, played a pivotal role in facilitating these partnerships.

CIDCO signs four landmark MoUs at WEF 2025, Davos, under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM & Urban Dev. Minister Eknath Shinde, and the pivotal role played by Shri. Vijay Singhal, IAS, VC & MD, CIDCO (Source: CMO Maharashtra Facebook)
CIDCO signs four landmark MoUs at WEF 2025, Davos, under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM & Urban Dev. Minister Eknath Shinde, and the pivotal role played by Shri. Vijay Singhal, IAS, VC & MD, CIDCO (Source: CMO Maharashtra Facebook)

Two of these significant MoUs were signed with Eruditus and BookMyShow, creating history in the development of Navi Mumbai. The MoU with Erulearning Solutions Private Limited (Eruditus) is signed for a proposed investment of $2.4 to $3 billion over 10 years, creating 20,000 direct employment opportunities. Meanwhile, the MoU with BookMyShow involves an investment of $204 million to develop an outdoor entertainment arena in Maharashtra, creating 500 job opportunities in the state.

Global Education Hub: Navi Mumbai's International Educity to Attract Students and Faculty from Worldwide

CIDCO has launched the first-ever International Educity in Navi Mumbai, bringing together 8-10 esteemed foreign universities from around the world. CIDCO played a pivotal role in making this initiative a global benchmark. The International Educity in Navi Mumbai is poised to become a global learning hub, offering students from around the world the opportunity to learn from renowned international faculty.

For its commitment to creating a world-class educational hub, CIDCO has identified a prime location for this project, situated within a 5 km radius of the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. This ambitious initiative aims to create a vibrant academic community, fostering cross-cultural exchange and collaboration among students and educators from diverse backgrounds.

With its focus on innovation, accessibility, and community engagement, this Educity is set to redefine the education landscape in India. In a pioneering initiative, Navi Mumbai will become home to India's first-ever international university campus, featuring 8-10 foreign universities. This project will not only give a new identity to the city but also will help in exponential development of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Emerges as India's Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment Arena!

CIDCO has unveiled plans to develop a state-of-the-art Outdoor Entertainment Arena in Navi Mumbai, modeled after iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and The O2 Arena in London. This ambitious project aims to create a unique and unparalleled entertainment experience, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

The proposed venue will host a wide range of events, including concerts, sports, theatre productions, and more, catering to diverse audiences and tastes. To bring this vision to life, CIDCO has partnered with BookMyShow, combining the expertise of two industry leaders to ensure world-class standards and attention to detail.

Located in close proximity to Bollywood, this state-of-the-art outdoor entertainment arena will have a massive capacity of 20,000 seated or 25,000 standing, making it the largest and first-of-its-kind in the country. This iconic venue will become the epicenter of entertainment, hosting concerts, award shows, sports tournaments, and more throughout the year.

Maharashtra’s Economic Growth Strengthened by Two Additional MoUs

These landmark agreements are expected to propel Maharashtra's economy forward, driving growth, employment, and opportunities for generations to come. With CIDCO's commitment to innovative and sustainable development, Maharashtra is poised to become a hub for business, entertainment, and education.

In a significant development, CIDCO has signed two additional MoUs, further bolstering Maharashtra's economy:

  • Panchshil Realty: A proposed investment of $3 billion to set up a state-of-the-art data center in the CIDCO area. This project will enhance Maharashtra's digital infrastructure and create new avenues for businesses and entrepreneurs.
  • Welspun World: A proposed investment of $183 million in a logistics park, creating 2,000 direct employment opportunities.

With these two MoUs, CIDCO has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation in Maharashtra. These MoUs will drive progress and prosperity for years to come.

These investments are a testament to Maharashtra's growing reputation as a premier investment hub. The International Educity will feature a diverse range of universities, each specializing in various fields, thereby propelling the education industry forward and enhancing the value of education in national development.

Located near Navi Mumbai International Airport, this International Educity will enjoy proximity to key infrastructure, including Aerocity, Sports City, Medicity, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and proposed transport corridors.

As the country's first-of-its-kind, this International Educity will serve as a model for future educational hubs, driving growth, employment, and opportunities for generations to come.

For more details, contact:
Priya Uttam Ratambe
PRO-CIDCO
+91 73875 55907
sr.pro@cidcoindia.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CIDCO
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Education, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Naoris Protocol Unveils World's First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet with Over 2.5 Million Transactions in First Week  
Feb 12, 2025 01:00 HKT/SGT
Maharashtra gets Major Economic Boost as CIDCO Signs Landmark MoUs at World Economic Forum, DAVOS  
Feb 11, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
Unity Scents Launches Revolutionary Oil-Based Perfumes, Challenging Industry Norms  
Feb 11, 2025 20:59 HKT/SGT
The First in China! BLA Submitted for Luzhu Biotech's Recombinant Herpes Zoster Vaccine Expected to Be Launched in 2026  
Feb 11, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Venturi Partners invests USD 25M in footwear brand JQR  
Feb 11, 2025 10:20 HKT/SGT
Fourth Star's FSTR Token now Available on CoinMarketCap  
Feb 10, 2025 23:55 HKT/SGT
An Incredible KLAS Triple-Award Win for AGFA HealthCare!  
Feb 10, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Participated in First Batch of Northbound Bond Connect Offshore RMB Repurchase Business on Launch Day  
Feb 10, 2025 18:58 HKT/SGT
Move Digital Leads AI Revolution in 2025, Expands High-Level Consulting for Family Offices Worldwide  
Feb 10, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
uSMART Capital, LLC officially approved for U.S. FINRA license  
Feb 10, 2025 17:04 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESG and Sustainability
10  -  25   February
Online
DCCI 2025 - Indonesia
11  -  12   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mastering Solar Power
12  -  20   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4  -  12   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       