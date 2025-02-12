Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 10:10 HKT/SGT
foundit
foundit Insights Tracker: Malaysia and Philippines Thrive with 85% and 75% Retail Hiring Growth, Singapore Steadies Ahead
- Southeast Asia's job market reveals a complex landscape marked by significant variations across Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia
- Malaysia's Sales & Business Development function surges ahead with extraordinary 44% YoY growth, followed by the Philippines at 41% growth, in contrast to Singapore's 8% dip
- Job market confidence rises notably in Purchase, Logistics, and Supply Chain in the Philippines, with 64% YoY growth

SINGAPORE, Feb 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), a leading jobs and talent platform, has released the annual foundit Insights Tracker (fit) report, offering comprehensive insights into hiring trends across Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. This in-depth analysis sheds light on the evolving employment landscapes in these dynamic Southeast Asian economies.

The tracker analyses labour market trends in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, offering key insights into hiring dynamics across these job markets. 

A closer look at the hiring trends shows that the Philippines recorded a robust 20% YoY growth in hiring primarily driven by its expansion of retail, logistics, and BPO sectors. Malaysia also experienced a 10% rise in hiring activities, while Singapore saw an 11% drop, reflecting a slowdown, especially in industries like IT and BFSI.

Commenting on these findings, V Suresh, CEO of foundit, said, “The evolving employment landscape across Southeast Asia is shaped by key factors such as digital adoption, workplace dynamics, and shifting compensation strategies. Malaysia has leveraged its digital momentum, particularly in retail and hospitality, to drive substantial hiring growth. Similarly, the Philippines has capitalised on consumer demand to expand its retail sector. Meanwhile, in Singapore, technology and efficiency are redefining industry roles. Overall, businesses that strike a balance between technology-driven strategies and employee well-being will be best positioned to navigate these shifts and sustain long-term growth."

Malaysia recorded the highest YoY growth in Retail hiring at 85%, followed by the Philippines at 75%, where growth was driven by rapid expansion of retail outlets and rising middle-class consumption. Meanwhile, Singapore's retail industry experienced a 9% YoY decline in hiring activities, which reflects the maturity of its online shopping business.

A sector-specific analysis showed that substantial investments, visa-free policies and spending on digital advertising across borders made by the Malaysian government led to the 42% YoY growth in hiring in the hospitality sector. Meanwhile, growing infrastructural investments, rising tourism, and the use of smart hospitality technology like digital booking systems enabled the Philippines to achieve a notable 30% growth.

Singapore's hospitality industry saw a 15% decline in recruitment annually, reflecting a slowdown in workforce demand within the sector. This low performance might be attributed to limited promotional initiatives, tighter visa norms and technological shifts such as jobs being outsourced to artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Functional outlook analysis across sectors indicated that Malaysia saw a 25% annual increase in roles across Software, Hardware, and Telecom. This resilience reflects the high demand for experts in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing, aligning with the global digitalisation trend as companies place a higher priority on technology for long-term growth and sustainability. In contrast, Singapore experienced a sharp 45% decline in tech roles, and Philippines faced challenges at -8% YoY.

Hiring activity in the Marketing & Communications industry saw an upward annual trend in both the Philippines and Malaysia, reaching 43% and 36%, respectively. Digital campaigns, the growth of social media, SEO & SEM, and expanding e-commerce technology have propelled this surge. In contrast, Singapore's Marketing & Communications sector faced a 9% decline in hiring demand, primarily due to reduced budgets for traditional marketing roles.

A notable shift was observed in HR & Administration roles, with the Philippines experiencing remarkable growth of 47% over the last year. This was driven by the expansion of industries such as Retail, Outsourcing, and Infrastructure sectors, as companies prioritised scaling their HR functions to manage workforce growth, streamline operations, and enhance employee engagement. At the same time, HR roles in Malaysia grew by 28%, while Singapore saw a 12% decline, most likely due to organisations in the country shifting towards automation and outsourcing of administrative functions to optimise costs.

About foundit Insights Tracker

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) offers a detailed perspective on hiring patterns in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, focusing on the demand for specific skills, available positions, and salary ranges in the market. This analysis provides essential insights for job seekers and employers navigating the evolving employment landscape.

Period for the Report

The period considered for the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) data is December 2023 vs. December 2024, offering a comprehensive view of hiring trends in these key Asian markets.

About foundit - APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is Asia’s leading jobs & talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries in connecting them with the right job opportunities and upskilling. foundit is now also the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events.   

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.    

To learn more, about foundit in APAC & Gulf, Visit: www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph   | www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.com.hk |www.foundit.id 

For Media Contacts:
Namrata Sharma| Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com | +6581383034 




