Wednesday, 12 February 2025
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2025 to highlight innovations in road infrastructure and traffic management on 26-27 February at BITEC, Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Feb 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2025, a leading event dedicated to road infrastructure, traffic management, and smart mobility solutions, will take place on 26-27 February 2025 at Hall EH 98, BITEC, Bangkok. The event is co-located with EVCharge Live Thailand 2025 and Solar & Storage Live, offering attendees access to three key industry exhibitions with a single pass, covering transportation, energy, and mobility solutions.

The event will bring together top global sponsors and exhibitors, including Greenwood Engineering and Star Systems International, who are at the forefront of innovation in road infrastructure and traffic technology. Attendees can explore cutting-edge solutions from exhibitors such as PSD Road Solution, Cleanozone, Tanattorn, Avery Dennison, Geveko Marking, and Teledyne, offering advanced technologies in road safety, traffic management, marking systems, and smart infrastructure solutions.

The conference will feature thought leaders and top decision-makers, including: Pornprom Vikitsreth, Chief Sustainability Officer and Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, as the Guest of Honor. Dr. Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Inspector General, Ministry of Transport, addressing policy advancements for Thailand’s road and transport sector. Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai, Group Executive Vice President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), provides insights on integrating digital technologies into modern road infrastructure. Tanita Sirisup, Acting Senior Executive Investment Advisor and Executive Director of the Foreign Investment Marketing Division, Board of Investment, discussing foreign investment opportunities in Thailand’s infrastructure sector. From strategies for safer roads to innovations in traffic management and smart mobility, the conference sessions will provide actionable insights for all attendees.

The event brings together transport authorities, city planners, EPCs, infrastructure developers, and technology providers, facilitating collaboration and business growth. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in networking sessions, panel discussions, and product demonstrations, gaining insights into the future of road and traffic management in Thailand and beyond.

This event is free to attend. Registration is still open at www.terrapinn.com/MoreAbtRoadsTrafTH25

The Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand 2025 will take place at Hall EH 98, BITEC, Bangkok, on 26-27 February 2025.

For more information on The Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand 2025, please visit: www.terrapinn.com/MoreAbtRoadsTrafTH25

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of The Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand 2025.

EVCharge Live Thailand 2025

Conference dates and opening hours
26 February 2025: 0900 – 1700
27 February 2025: 0855 – 1700

Exhibition dates and opening hours 
26 February 2025: 0830 – 1730
27 February 2025: 0830 – 1730

Venue: Hall EH98, BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

About Terrapinn  

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something  

Terrapinn – spark something.  

www.terrapinn.com   

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to: Edlyn Cho at edlyn.cho@terrapinn.com  




