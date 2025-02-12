Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 13, 2025
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 21:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PapaHome
Papabo Partners with Taobao Hong Kong to Open First "Furniture & Lifestyle Super Store"
- Heralding City's new Online-merge-Offline (OMO) Retail Model
- Providing a Better and more Comprehensive Shopping Experience

Mr. CK Chan (left), Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World, and Mr.
Andy Wong (right), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome, officially
announce at the press conference that “PapaHome Partnered with Taobao,” situated
on the 2nd floor of China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, will officially open
on February 22.

HONG KONG, Feb 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Papabo, a leading one-stop home improvement platform in the local market, announced its collaboration with Taobao China Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as "Taobao Hong Kong") to launch Taobao's first furniture and lifestyle super store in Hong Kong, officially named "PapaHome Partnered with Taobao." The store is situated on the 2nd floor of China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, owned by Sino Group, and will officially open on February 22, 2025. This store adopts a brand-new online-merge-offline (OMO) operating model to provide local consumers with an unprecedented new shopping experience.

PapaHome Partnered with Taobao covers an area of more than 25,000 square feet and officially opens on February 22

Covering an area of more than 25,000 square feet, PapaHome features over 10,000 products curated from more than 100 high-quality Taobao merchants, ranging from living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture to whole house custom furniture and various decoration materials. The products displayed in the store specifically cater to the tastes of Hong Kong consumers and the needs of Hong Kong families, focusing on high quality, great value and exquisite design.

PapaHome also provides personalized shopping assistance. Consumers can first experience the products in person in the store, then scan the QR code on the product to obtain detailed product information and exclusive discounts on Taobao; after selecting their desired items, they can easily complete purchases directly on the Taobao shopping platform. This brand-new OMO operating model in the Hong Kong furniture market combines the immersive experience of browsing in physical stores with the convenience of online shopping. Compared to a purely online purchasing model, it allows consumers to enjoy a more comprehensive, higher-quality and more personalized one-stop shopping experience.

PapaHome Partnered with Taobao, located in China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong
Kong, covers an area of ​​over 25,000 square feet and will officially open on February
22, 2025.

In addition, PapaHome Partnered with Taobao will use technologies such as AI/AR to facilitate consumers to choose suitable products and provide a seamless shopping experience.

The store features carefully selected reputable merchants, including well-known Chinese listed companies such as GoldenHome Living (603180.SH), Guangzhou Holike Creative Home (603898.SH), Guangdong Dongpeng Holdings (003012.SZ) and Monalisa Group (002918.SZ), as well as innovative brands like Ziinlife Designs, modern European furniture store SHUZHI Design, office furniture brand Sunon, independent designer brand Rino Art, and original Taobao furniture brand Half House. These renowned merchants and designer brands will showcase their unique, high-quality furniture designs, home decorations, and renovation materials to Hong Kong consumers for the first time.

Creating a new future for Hong Kong's retail industry - The first phase is expected to create more than 100 jobs in Hong Kong

Mr. Andy Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome, stated: "PapaHome is designed to serve Hong Kong consumers and meet the local market's needs. We aim to combine the advantages of online sales and offline retail, providing an easier purchasing channel for Hong Kong citizens interested in Taobao products. This store is not just a retail space, it is a carefully curated shopping experience that offers exceptional products and services while serving as the best platform for merchants to enter the Hong Kong market. Our merchants include not only well-known mainland brands but also prominent Hong Kong institutions, such as Towngas and Bank of China (Hong Kong). We have already created nearly 100 jobs for young people in Hong Kong during the initial phase of operation. Additionally, we will collaborate with our merchants to provide internships for young people aspiring to enter the industry."

Mr. Andy Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome

Mr. CK Chan, Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World, commented: "In recent years, large furniture has become one of the best-selling product categories on Taobao Hong Kong. This trend indicates that local consumers are increasingly eager to explore diverse product choices online to meet their personalized needs. The debut of PapaHome will make it easier for Hong Kong consumers to find suitable products among Taobao's vast selections. Papabo has extensive experience serving Hong Kong Taobao users, and we are excited to collaborate with a local company that possesses profound expertise in home improvement. This partnership will create a space where consumers can experience Taobao furniture in person and enjoy one-stop service. We believe that this initiative will enhance the user experience of Taobao Hong Kong and help more consumers easily build their dream homes."

Mr. CK Chan, Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World

Ms. Bella P.L. Chhoa, Director of Sino Group Asset Management, expressed: "We are delighted that the first PapaHome is located in China Hong Kong City, a property of ours in Tsim Sha Tsui. Its innovative operating model and focus on customer shopping experience align perfectly with our values. The arrival of PapaHome will make China Hong Kong City a focal point in the city and inject new momentum into the local retail industry. We will launch a series of promotional activities to provide customers with an innovative and interactive shopping experience."

PapaHome Partnered with Taobao, located in China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui,Hong Kong, covers an area of â€‹â€‹over 25,000 square feet and will officiallyopen on February 22, 2025.

New OMO Model Optimizes Shopping Experience

PapaHome's innovative retail concept brings new vitality to the local furniture retail industry. A special seminar was held on the same day of the press conference, moderated by Mr. Ivan Chu, advisor of PapaHome and former CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways as well as former Chairman of Swire (China). Participating guests included Mr. Patrick Yeung, CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Miss Hong Kong and Actor Miss Grace Chan, Mr. Benjamin Quinlan, CEO of Quinlan & Associates, member of the Board of Directors of the Australia Chamber of Commerce and Co-Chair of the Innovation and Technology Committee, and Ms. Bella P.L. Chhoa, Director of Sino Group Asset Management. The guests provided valuable insights into the prospects and development of Hong Kong's retail industry, highlighting how the OMO model can optimize the shopping experience and meet diverse consumer needs.

Mr. Andy Wong (center), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome, and
Mr. CK Chan (third from the left), Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World,
are pictured alongside guests of the seminar, including Mr. Ivan Chu (first from the
left), advisor of PapaHome and former CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways as well as former Chairman of Swire (China), Mr. Patrick Yeung (second from the left), CEO of the
Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Miss Hong Kong and Actor Miss Grace Chan
(third from the right), Mr. Benjamin Quinlan (second from the right), CEO of
Quinlan & Associates, member of the Board of Directors of the Australia Chamber
of Commerce and Co-Chair of the Innovation and Technology Committee, and Ms.
Bella P.L. Chhoa (first from the right), Director of Sino Group Asset Management.

About PapaHome Furniture & Lifestyle Super Store"PapaHome Partnered with Taobao" is a furniture and household goods super store launched by Papabo in partnership with Taobao China Hong Kong. Located in China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, it will officially open on February 22, 2025, operating under an online-merge-offline (OMO) model. Customers can experience products in store, scan QR codes for more product information, learn about exclusive discounts, and purchase items online. The store facilitates access to over 10,000 carefully selected products from more than 100 high-quality Taobao merchants, aiming to meet the tastes of Hong Kong consumers and the needs of local families while ensuring the three major conditions of high quality, great value and exquisite design.

For any enquiries about this publication, please contact:

Frement IR
Avy Yu
Tel: (852) 9500 4443
Email: avy@frement.com


Eudice Law
Tel: (852) 9326 1113
Email: eudice@frement.com

Frement PR
Annabel Kwan
Tel: (852) 9571 6422
Email: annabel@frement.com


Florence Tsai
Tel: (852) 9768 9849
Email: info@frement.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: PapaHome
Sectors: Retail & eCommerce
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Cleverbridge Appoints Markus Scheuermann as Chief Financial Officer  
Feb 12, 2025 21:52 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Initial Metallurgical Testing Confirms Spodumene as the Primary Lithium-Bearing Mineral within Pegmatite at the Cisco Lithium Project  
Feb 12, 2025 21:51 HKT/SGT
Mastering ESG: Virtual Workshop Set for February 2025  
Feb 12, 2025 21:38 HKT/SGT
Business-Focused Energy Storage Live Online Course 2025  
Feb 12, 2025 21:30 HKT/SGT
Papabo Partners with Taobao Hong Kong to Open First "Furniture & Lifestyle Super Store"  
Feb 12, 2025 21:22 HKT/SGT
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2025 to highlight innovations in road infrastructure and traffic management on 26-27 February at BITEC, Bangkok  
Feb 12, 2025 16:50 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Secures Major Gas Turbine and Services Order for Al Wahda Open Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant in Morocco  
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 3:21:00 PM
MHI Delivers Final 7000-Series AGT Trainset for the Astram Line  
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 11:24:00 AM
China Gas Accelerates Intelligent Transformation  
Feb 12, 2025 11:05 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Yokohama National University achieve world's first real-time prediction of tornadoes associated with typhoons using supercomputer Fugaku  
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:37:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESG and Sustainability
10  -  25   February
Online
Mastering Solar Power
12  -  20   February
Online
Manufacturing IT Summit (MITS)
13   February
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN Operational Excellence and Business Transformation Summit 2025
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecPhil Conference 2025
19  -  20   February
Makati, Philippines
OAP2025
24  -  27   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
AFIS 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025
25  -  26   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Oman Motor Show
25  -  26   February
Oman
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
4  -  12   March
Online
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
Sustainability LIVE London
5  -  6   March
London, UK
The CX Transformation Conclave: Bengaluru Edition
7   March
Bengalaru, India
Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Management
11  -  20   March
Online
10th DX LEADERS PHILIPPINES 2025
13   March
Manila, Philippines
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
13  -  20   March
Online
GOVX.0 Philippines Summit
18  -  19   March
Manila, Philippines
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
2025 Smart City Summit & Expo
18  -  22   March
Taiwan
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
18  -  27   March
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
18  -  27   March
Online
The Big CIO Show
20   March
Bengalaru, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
CISO Perth 2025
1   April
Perth, Western Australia
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
7  -  16   April
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7  -  16   April
Online
FUTURE XB PAYMENT SUMMIT
15   April
Dubai, UAE
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) – Vietnam
15  -  16   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
Smart Data & AI Summit 2025
5  -  6   May
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Power Grid
6  -  8   May
online
Future Energy Asia
7  -  9   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Digital Experience Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2025
13  -  14   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025
15  -  17   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       