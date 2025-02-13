

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Feb 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Ergothioneine, known for their exceptional nutritional value, have been gaining significant global attention as a key ingredient in dietary supplements. According to market data, the global Ergothioneine supplement market is projected to reach USD 34.3 billion in 2024 and grow to USD 47.2 billion by 2028, highlighting vast consumer demand and market potential. Taiwan-based dietary supplement contract manufacturer Welbloom Bio-Tech has over 25 years of experience, offering clients a one-stop professional service. (Photo source: Welbloom Bio-Tech) Empowering Brands from Production to Sustainability Welbloom Bio-Tech, a leading Taiwanese contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in dietary supplements, is set to exhibit at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) in March. The company will unveil two innovative products—Wel-EGT® and Wel-Revive®—addressing the evolving health and wellness trends. Founded in 1999, Welbloom Bio-Tech comprises a team of professionals with backgrounds in pharmaceuticals, food science, and nutrition. The company operates an NSF-certified manufacturing facility, offering tailored solutions across the entire product lifecycle, from formulation development and production to training and education. Welbloom Bio-Tech takes pride in its proprietary FRESH-Jelly® technology, an industry-first patented delivery format. The company's commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated through its newly established LEED Silver-certified facility, which emphasizes the use of local ingredients and eco-friendly packaging while achieving carbon reduction goals. Welbloom Showcasing New Exosome Technology The company's flagship product, Wel-EGT®, leverages a proprietary mushroom Exosomes extraction technology enriched with amino acids, providing rapid nutrient absorption and boasting a remarkable 92% free radical scavenging rate per milliliter. In response to the aging population trend, Welbloom Bio-Tech will also unveil Wel-Revive®, a powerful anti-aging supplement formulated with turmeric, onion, and strawberry extracts. This compound formula is designed to combat oxidative stress and cellular aging, delivering noticeable results within just four weeks of use. NPEW will take place from March 5 to March 7 in Anaheim, California, where Welbloom Bio-Tech will exhibit at Hall D, Booth #3367. Industry professionals interested in exploring the latest innovations, especially the application of Exosomes in ingredients and formulations, are welcome to visit the booth or contact Jenny Zhu at service@welbloom.com.tw for further inquiries and collaboration opportunities. Media Contact

